Valorant battle pass for Episode 5 Act 2: Skins, cards and gun buddies

The Valorant battle pass for Episode 5, Act 2 is here, bringing with it a range of new skins, cards, sprays, and gun buddies to Riot Games’ frenetic free-to-play FPS game. There are Immortal skins for the Sheriff and Vandal, a new Piedra del Sol skin for the Phantom, and several extra cards and buddies. Let’s break this new Valorant battle pass down.

WHAT IS IN THE VALORANT EPISODE 5 ACT 2 BATTLE PASS?

The new Valorant battle pass launches August 23, and according to producer Laura Baltz, is designed to evoke a central theme ahead of the start of the Valorant Champions event on September 2.

“This pass was the first time we wanted to try to build a battle pass around a central theme: myths and legends,” says Baltz. “We did this for a few reasons. We wanted the battle pass to reflect some of the things that were going on in Valorant and make it feel like a memorable part of this moment in time for players. Champions is just around the corner and we can’t wait to see what legends are born from it.”

VALORANT BATTLE PASS EPISODE 5 ACT 2: SKINS

The Sheriff handgun is Immortalised thanks to a new range of skins that add jagged patterns and either a gold, red, blue, or bright brass colour scheme, perfect for looking sleek and stylish while you pop off some heads. The Immortalised Sheriff comes with the free part of the battle pass. The Vandal assault rifle, however, which also comes in gold, blue, brass, and dark green, is paid. The Stinger and Guardian have also been Immortalised, giving you a range of weapon options if you want to flaunt this new skin.

There’s also the Phantom, which along with the Melee, Judge, Ghost, and Bucky has been outfitted in the new Piedra del Sol skin. Chunky and colourful, it seems modelled off of ancient Aztec architecture, especially those big, Mesoamerican totems. Of all the new skins, this is the one most connected to the “myths and legends” element mentioned by Baltz, injecting a bit of history and mystique into your killing sprees.

VALORANT BATTLE PASS EPISODE 5 ACT 2: GUN BUDDIES

First up there’s the White Snake, a slippery and devious looking serpent, ideal for stealthy players. There’s also a hummingbird, if you fancy yourself a more fleet of foot, fast-moving type Agent, and a very cool Kitsune mask. Our personal favourite is called Crunch the Numbers, a little pocket calculator, vital for totalling up all those kills (or, more often than not for us, deaths).

There are also two little apples, one bright red, one gold – a nice complement to your new Immortalised skin – as well as a coin commemorating the launch of Episode 5 Act 2. Most elaborate is probably Kiss the Frog, an adorable little amphibian perched on a lilypad, wearing a crown. Lastly, Completely Crackers is a round little chicken egg, broken down the middle. If you’re more of a wild, spray-and-pray-type Agent, this would probably suit.

VALORANT BATTLE PASS EPISODE 5 ACT 2 PLAYER CARDS:

The standout here is definitely Spike Showdown, an homage to the beloved Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme. We’d also recommend “KAY/O KO”, which shows our favourite robotic Agent knocking out a rival complete with Street Fighter-style health bars. There are several more player cards in Episode 5, Act 2, including the stylish Rising Tide and the group-photo-style Meet Your Maker. We won’t spoil them all, but needless to say, your cards are going to look better than ever.

VALORANT BATTLE PASS EPISODE 5 ACT 2: SPRAYS

Again, there are dozens of new sprays – the walls of Icebox are going to look very vibrant. Our two favourites are called Guess That’s It, ideal for expressing your absolute despair at a losing streak, and HeHeHe, a little, giggling frog that’s bound to wind up your enemies. There’s also a great one for Brimstone, but we won’t give it away.

VALORANT BATTLE PASS EPISODE 5 ACT RELEASE: DATE

Remember, the Valorant Episode 5, Act 2 battle pass comes online August 23, so by the time you’re reading this, you should be able to get online and claim your rewards.

If you want to make the most of the new Episode, make sure to check out our guide on five tips for getting started in Valorant. We also have a comprehensive rundown of all the Valorant Agents and their abilities, and the complete patch notes for Valorant 5.04. So, get geared up, and happy hunting.