Valorant battle pass: Episode 7 Act 1 skins, cards, gun buddies

For months Valorant players have been demanding some new, colorful skins and cosmetics to break away from the dark, moody theme we’ve seen dominate FPS game’s arsenal in 2023. If you were a fan of all those baby pink recolors of classic Valorant skins that went viral on Twitter, the all-new battle pass that accompanies Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 is exactly what you’ve been craving.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 battle pass skins

Finding “a lot of inspiration in color” for this battle pass, producer Lara Baltzer writes that Riot “hopes everyone finds a skin here that fits their style.” You’ll be able to choose from Blush, Composite, and Digihex, with the latter skins “bring[ing] a bit of a sci-fi feel to this pass.”

While the futuristic, bright orange Composite melee certainly catches the eye, my personal favorite is Blush – probably because it’s that pink Valorant fantasy I’ve been craving for months now. A sleek blend of swirling magenta and jet black, the collection reminds me a little bit of the Episode 3, Act 1 K/TAC skins, but a little more vibrant. You can deck out the Frenzy, Guardian, Operator, and Spectre in all things pink.

Digihex is the dark horse (literally) of this battle pass, sporting a sleek black paint job with an aqua hue. You can pick this up for the Ares, Bulldog, Ghost, and Judge, with the Ghost being available to those on the free track, too.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 battle pass cosmetics

Accompanying Blush, Composite, and Digihex is a whole collection of sprays, gun buddies, cards, and titles. The adorable ‘Role Denial’ spray shows a confused Sage take on an evil, hooded version of herself, ‘You Did What’ has an adorable yet shocked little Killjoy staring into the camera (seen below), and the Digihex buddy looks like it’s straight out of Tron.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 release date

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 release date is set for Tuesday, June 27. The battle pass will drop alongside the new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, and costs 1,000VP (~$10 / £10). There is a free track available if you’re not looking to splash the cash, but not all rewards will be available.

Skins, however, are only part of the battle – you’ll need to load up one of the best Valorant crosshairs if you’re looking to rise through the Valorant ranks this time around.