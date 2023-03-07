Valorant skins, bundles, tiers, and prices

Valorant has a total of 71 purchasable bundles so far, which means more than 355 skins to choose from, here's every bundle listed in one handy place.

Fariha Bhatti

Published:

Valorant

It’s hard to keep track of all the Valorant skins, but here’s the ultimate guide to every one in the game. When Valorant was Project: A, and little was known about the game, Riot made one thing clear: Valorant would be a game for skin collectors.

Since 2020, the game developer has actively been churning out virtual cosmetics to one of the best PC games, and in 2023, Valorant has at least ten skins for every single weapon. But who’s keeping count? Well, we are. If you are looking to plan your next Valorant purchase, then keep reading. Here’s everything you need to know about the skins in Riot’s FPS game.

Where to buy Valorant skins?

All purchasable Valorant skins rotate in the in-game market. Each day, the four slots reset to include individual skins for random weapons. If you’re looking to buy a particular skin, you must check the market daily. It’s worth noting that battle pass, agent contract, and time limited skins cannot be purchased from the daily rotations.

Here’s when the slots reset every day:

  • 5:00 PM PST
  • 7:00 PM CST
  • 8:00 PM EST
  • 10:00 AM BST

Valorant skin tiers and prices

All Valorant skins are categorised into different prices based on rarity and value. The tiers of the skins and prices are as follows:

  • Select: 2930-3500 VP per bundle// 875 per gun skin// 1750 per knife
  • Deluxe: 4270-5100 VP per bundle// 1275 per gun skin// 2550 per knife
  • Premium: 7100-8855 VP per bundle// 1775 per gun// 3550 per melee
  • Exclusive: 8700-10700 VP per bundle// 2175 per gun// 4350 per melee
  • Ultra: 9900 VP per bundle// 2475 per gun// 4950 per melee
  • Time-limited: Prices vary
  • Battle pass skins
  • Agent contract skins

Select Valorant skins

Select skins have no VFX, animations, or special effects.

Valorant Skins Bundle Luxe

Luxe

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Judge
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Knife

Luxe was released during Valorant beta, which is why it’s priced differently than the other Select skins. The full Luxe bundle costs 4,375 VP.

Valorant Skins Bundle Galleria

Galleria

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Bucky
  • Guardian
  • Marshall
  • Phantom

Galleria was released during the first patch, which is why it’s priced differently than other Select skins. The full bundle costs 4,375 VP.

Valorant Skins Bundle Rush

Rush

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Bulldog
  • Phantom
  • Ares

Rush is also priced at 4,375, differently than other Select bundles released after patch 1.0.

Valorant Skins Bundle Convex

Convex

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Judge
  • Bulldog
  • Operator

Valorant Skins Bundle Smite

Smite

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Odin
  • Knife

Valorant Skins Bundle Sensation

Sensation

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Stinger
  • Judge
  • Vandal
  • Odin

Valorant Skins Bundle Prism II

Prism II

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Bucky
  • Vandal

Valorant Skins Bundle Infantry

Infantry

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Operator
  • Ares

Valorant Skins Bundle Endeavor

Endeavor

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Bulldog
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Ares

Deluxe Valorant skins

Deluxe Valorant skins are plain without any special effects and VFX.

Valorant Skins Bundle Aristocrat

Aristocrat

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Bulldog
  • Vandal
  • Ares

Aristocrat was also released in the first patch, bearing a hefty price tag of 6,375 VP.

Valorant Skins Bundle Sakura

Sakura

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal
  • Ares

Valorant Skins Bundle Avalanche

Avalanche

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Marshall

Valorant Skins Bundle Prism

Prism

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Operator
  • Ares

Valorant Skins Bundle Wasteland

Wasteland

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Marshall

Valorant Skins Bundle Winterwunderland

Winterwunderland

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Marshal
  • Candy Cane

Valorant Skins Bundle Horizon

Horizon

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Spectre
  • Bulldog
  • Bucky
  • Vandal

Valorant Skins Bundle Silvanus

Silvanus

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Operator

Valorant Skins Bundle Minima

Minima

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Operator
  • Ares

Valorant Skins Bundle Nunca Olvidados

Nunca Olvidados

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Bulldog
  • Vandal
  • Ares
  • Catrina

Valorant Skins Bundle Snowfall

Snowfall

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Ares
  • Wand

Valorant Skins Bundle Tigris

Tigris

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Operator
  • Hu Else

Team Ace

Team Ace

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Operator

Valorant Skins Bundle Titanmail

Titanmail

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Bucky
  • Vandal
  • Ares
  • Mace

Valorant Skins Bundle Sarmad

Sarmad

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Blade of Serket

Valorant Skins Bundle Kohaku Matsuba

Kohaku and Matsuba

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Operator
  • Equilibrium

Valorant Skins Bundle Abyssal

Abyssal

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Caeruleus

Valorant Skins Bundle Luna

Luna

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Marshall
  • Luna’s Descent

Premium Valorant skins

Valorant Skins Bundle Prime

Prime

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Vandal
  • Axe

Variants: Orange, blue, and yellow.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Sovereign

Sovereign

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Stinger
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Sword

Variants: Golden, green, purple, and silver.
Upgrades: Level 4, gemstones, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Oni

Oni

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Bucky
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Claw

Variants: Black, green, white
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation.

Valorant Skins Bundle Nebula

Nebula

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Ares
  • Knife

Variants: No
Upgrades: No

Valorant Skins Bundle Spline

Spline

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Spectre
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Dagger

Variants: Blue, green, red, and pink.
Upgrades: No

Valorant Skins Bundle Ego

Ego

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Stinger
  • Guardian
  • Vandal
  • Knife

Variants: White, red, tan, and pink.
Upgrades: No

Valorant Skins Bundle GUN

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (GUN)

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Spectre
  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Baton

Variants: Green, chrome, black, and red.
Upgrades: One upgrade is available for VFX.

Valorant Skins Bundle Reaver

Reaver

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Guardian
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Knife

Variants: Purple, red, black, and white.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Ion

Ion

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Bucky
  • Phantom
  • Operator
  • Energy Sword

Variants: No
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Celestial

Celestial

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Ares
  • Fan

Variants: One upgrade is available to unlock animation.
Upgrades: No

Valorant Skins Bundle VALORANT GO! VOL 1

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Knife

Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee upgrade is available to unlock animation.

Valorant Skins Bundle Prime 2

Prime//2.0

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Bucky
  • Phantom
  • Odin
  • Karambit

Variants: Yellow, gold, green, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Magepunk

Magepunk

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Bucky
  • Marshal
  • Electroblade

Variants: Blue, green, purple, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Forsaken

Forsaken

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Ritual Blade

Variants: Green and gold.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX and finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Tethered Realms

Tethered Realms

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Prosperity

Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee upgrade for dual wielding.

Valorant Skins Bundle Origin

Origin

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Bucky
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Crescent Blade

Variants: Black, green, red, and white.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Recon

Recon

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Guardian
  • Balisong

Variants: Khaki, red camo, blue camo, green camo.
Upgrades: Level 4, randomizers, kill banner.

Valorant Skins Bundle Valorant GO! VOL 2

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Ares
  • Yoru’s stylish butterfly comb

Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee is upgradable for animation.

Valorant Skins Bundle Radiant Crisis

Radiant Crisis 001

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Spectre
  • Bucky
  • Phantom
  • Baseball Bat

Variants: No
Upgrades: Level 3, VFX, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Magepunk 2

Magepunk 2.0

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Operator
  • Guardian
  • Ares
  • Shock Gauntlet

Variants: Blue. Pink, green, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Undercity

Undercity

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Bulldog
  • Phantom
  • Hack

Variants: No
Upgrades: Level 2 upgrade is available for melee animation.

Valorant Skins Bundle Gaia's Vengeance

Gaia’s Vengeance

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Vandal
  • Marshal
  • Gaia’s Wrath

Variants: Red, blue, green, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation.

Doodle Buds

Doodle Buds

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Stinger
  • Marshal
  • Ares
  • Phantom

Variants: Valorant agents, tactifriends, and league of legends.
Upgrades: Only one upgrade is available for the kill effect.
Doodle Buds is a bit cheaper than other Premium skin, costing only 6,992 VP for full bundle.

Valorant Skins Bundle Neptune

Neptune

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Vandal
  • Anchor

Variants: Black and white.
Upgrades: Level 3, animation, kill banner.

Valorant Skins Bundle Xenohunter

Xenohunter

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Bucky
  • Phantom
  • Odin
  • Knife

Variants: No
Upgrades: One upgrade is available for the heartbeat sensor.

Valorant Skins Bundle Reaver 2

Reaver 2.0

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Odin
  • Karambit

Variants: Purple, black, red, and white.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Crimsonbeast

Crimsonbeast

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Judge
  • Vandal
  • Marshal
  • Hammer

Variants: No
Upgrades: Only one upgrade is available for the kill effect.

Valorant Skins Bundle Ion 2

Ion 2.0

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Ares
  • Karambit

Variants: White, yellow, green, and blue.
Upgrades: Level 4, sound effects, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Soulstrife

Soulstrife

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Scythe

Variants: No
Upgrade: One upgrade is available for the kill effect.

Valorant Skins Bundle Cryostasis

Cryostasis

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Bulldog
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Impact Drill

Variants: No
Upgrade: Level 3 levels, VFX, finisher.

Exclusive Valorant skins

Valorant Skins Bundle Spectrum

Spectrum

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Bulldog
  • Phantom
  • Guardian
  • Waveform

Variants: Black, white, red, purple, and pink.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, finisher.

Spectrum is Valorant’s most expensive bundle, priced differently than exclusive skins at 10,700 VP.

Valorant Skins Bundle Singularity

Singularity

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Ares
  • Knife

Variants: Black, blue, red, and purple.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Sentinels of Light

Sentinels of Light

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Ares
  • Relic of Sentinel

Variants: Golden, pink, green, blue.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Ruination

Ruination

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Broken Blade of the Ruined King

Variants: Teal, purple, red, and green.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle RGX

RGX 11z Pro

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Stinger
  • Guardian
  • Vandal
  • Blade

Variants: Yellow, blue, red, and green.
Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter.

Valorant Skins Bundle RGX 2

RGX 11 Pro 2

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Firefly

Variants: Red, blue, yellow, and green.
Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter.

Valorant Skins Bundle Prelude to Chaos

Prelude to Chaos

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Stinger
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Blade of Chaos

Variants: Black, green, white, and blue.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, finisher, animation.

Valorant Skins Bundle Glitchpop

Glitchpop

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Bulldog
  • Odin
  • Dagger

Variants: Pink, blue, red, and gold.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, and finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Glitchpop2

Glitchpop 2

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Axe

Variants: Pink, blue, red, and gold.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, and finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Chronovoid

Chronovoid

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Terminus A Quo

Variants: Brown, purple, red, and black.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, sound effect, finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Blast x

BlastX

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
  • Odin
  • Polymer Knifetech coated knife

Variants: Green, black, yellow, and pink.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, and finisher.

Valorant Skins Bundle Araxys

Araxys

Available for:

  • Shorty
  • Bulldog
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Bio Harvester

Variants: Tan, purple, black, and silver.
Upgrades: Level 4, sound effect, animation, finisher.

Ultra Valorant skins

Valorant Skins Bundle protocol

Protocol 781-A

Available for:

  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Bulldog
  • Phantom
  • Personal Administrative Melee Unit

Variants: Black, white, red, khaki.
Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, animation, finisher, voicelines.

Valorant Skins Bundle Elderflame

Elderflame

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Vandal
  • Operator
  • Dagger

Variants: Brown, red, blue, and dark.
Upgrades: Level 3, VFX, animation.

All the time-limited Valorant skins

Time-limited bundles do not appear in the daily rotation or in Valorant Night. Market. They are the ultimate Holy Grail for skin collectors who pay top dollar to stack up their inventory with rare items.

Valorant Skins Bundle Arcane

Arcane

Includes only Sheriff’s weapon skin. Arcane can be upgraded to level 2 to unlock animation, VFX, and SFX. The full bundle costs 2,380 VP.

Valorant Skins Bundle champions 2021 bundle

Valorant Champions 2021 bundle

Valorant Champions 2021 bundle includes a Vandal skin and a karambit. In addition, the Vandal has four upgrade levels and once maximized, it glows in a golden aura for the match MVP. Valorant Champions 2021 bundle costs 6,264 VP.

Valorant Skins Bundle champion 2022

Valorant Champions 2022 bundle

For 2022, Riot took things to a whole new level by introducing kill-based animations. Valorant Champions bundle features a Phantom that glows with five kills, engulfing itself in a heavenly shimmer at 25 kills. Additionally, the Phantom has four upgrade levels, whereas the melee has three. Valorant Champions 2022 costs 6,167 VP.

Valorant Skins Bundle VCT

VCT LOCK//IN capsule

  • Only melee bundle comes in four variants:
  • Green colour variant – VCT Americas
  • Blue color variant -VCT Pacific
  • Purple colour variant – VCT EMEA
  • Red colour variant – VALORANT Champions Tour

Valorant battle pass skins

Valorant Skins Bundle EP 1

Episode 01: IGNITION

  • Kingdom
  • Couture
  • .EXE
  • Hivemind
  • Polyfox
  • Red Alert
  • Serenity
  • Surge
  • Ruin

Episode 02: FORMATION

  • Aerosol
  • Infinity
  • Outpost
  • Polyfrog
  • Prism
  • Cavalier
  • Songsteel
  • Depths
  • Lightwave

Valorant Skins Bundle ep 3

Episode 03: REFLECTION

  • K/TAC
  • Jigsaw
  • Monarch
  • Varnish
  • Nitro
  • Artisan
  • Goldwing
  • Aero
  • Genesis

Episode 04: DISRUPTION

  • Hydrodip
  • Schema
  • Velocity
  • Divine Swine
  • Striker
  • Lycan’s Bane
  • Hue Shift
  • Coalition: Cobra
  • .SYS

Valorant Skins Bundle EP 5

Episode 05: DIMENSION

  • Task Force 809
  • Spitfire
  • Shimmer
  • Piedra Del Sol
  • Premier Collision
  • Immortalized
  • Rune Stone
  • Iridian Thorn
  • Starlit Odyssey

Valorant Skins Bundle EP 6

Episode 06: REVELATION

  • Gridcrash
  • Venturi
  • 9 Lives Guardian
1/20

Valorant agent contract skins

  • Astra’s Eclipse Ghost
  • Breach’s Ragnarocker Frenzy
  • Brimstone’s Peacekeeper Sheriff
  • Chamber’s Finesse Classic
  • Cypher’s Hush Ghost
  • Fade’s Karabasan Shorty
  • Harbor’s Wayfarer Sheriff
  • Jett’s Game Over Sheriff
  • KAY/O’s FIRE/ARM Classic
  • Killjoy’s Wunderkind Shorty
  • Neon’s Live Wire Frenzy
  • Omen’s Soul Silencer Ghost
  • Phoenix’s Spitfire Frenzy
  • Raze’s Pistolinha Classic
  • Reyna’s Vendetta Ghost
  • Sage’s Final Chamber Classic
  • Skye’s Swooping Frenzy
  • Sova’s Proteker Sheriff
  • Viper’s Snakebite Shorty
  • Yoru’s Death Wish Sheriff

These are all the Valorant skins with their prices and tiers. But skins aren’t enough if you want to hit Radiant in Valorant. Do checkout the best Valorant crosshair codes that may assist in your Valorant ranked grind.

More from PCGamesN

After dipping her toes into corporate and academics, Fariha found a home in esports writing and gaming. A degree in Criminology rests on her shelf, but helps her get into the character of a cop in FPS games. When she’s not grinding rank in Valorant, she’s writing about it. Her work features in Talkesport and WIN.gg.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.