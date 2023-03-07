Valorant skins, bundles, tiers, and prices

It’s hard to keep track of all the Valorant skins, but here’s the ultimate guide to every one in the game. When Valorant was Project: A, and little was known about the game, Riot made one thing clear: Valorant would be a game for skin collectors.

Since 2020, the game developer has actively been churning out virtual cosmetics, and in 2023, Valorant has at least ten skins for every single weapon. Here's everything you need to know about the skins in Riot's FPS game.

Where to buy Valorant skins?

All purchasable Valorant skins rotate in the in-game market. Each day, the four slots reset to include individual skins for random weapons. If you’re looking to buy a particular skin, you must check the market daily. It’s worth noting that battle pass, agent contract, and time limited skins cannot be purchased from the daily rotations.

Here’s when the slots reset every day:

5:00 PM PST

7:00 PM CST

8:00 PM EST

10:00 AM BST

Valorant skin tiers and prices

All Valorant skins are categorised into different prices based on rarity and value. The tiers of the skins and prices are as follows:

Select: 2930-3500 VP per bundle// 875 per gun skin// 1750 per knife

Deluxe: 4270-5100 VP per bundle// 1275 per gun skin// 2550 per knife

Premium: 7100-8855 VP per bundle// 1775 per gun// 3550 per melee

Exclusive: 8700-10700 VP per bundle// 2175 per gun// 4350 per melee

Ultra: 9900 VP per bundle// 2475 per gun// 4950 per melee

Time-limited: Prices vary

Battle pass skins

Agent contract skins

Select Valorant skins

Select skins have no VFX, animations, or special effects.

Luxe

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Judge

Vandal

Operator

Knife

Luxe was released during Valorant beta, which is why it’s priced differently than the other Select skins. The full Luxe bundle costs 4,375 VP.

Galleria

Available for:

Classic

Bucky

Guardian

Marshall

Phantom

Galleria was released during the first patch, which is why it’s priced differently than other Select skins. The full bundle costs 4,375 VP.

Rush

Available for:

Frenzy

Judge

Bulldog

Phantom

Ares

Rush is also priced at 4,375, differently than other Select bundles released after patch 1.0.

Convex

Available for:

Sheriff

Spectre

Judge

Bulldog

Operator

Smite

Available for:

Classic

Judge

Phantom

Odin

Knife

Sensation

Available for:

Frenzy

Stinger

Judge

Vandal

Odin

Prism II

Available for:

Shorty

Sheriff

Stinger

Bucky

Vandal

Infantry

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Operator

Ares

Endeavor

Available for:

Ghost

Bulldog

Vandal

Operator

Ares

Deluxe Valorant skins

Deluxe Valorant skins are plain without any special effects and VFX.

Aristocrat

Available for:

Sheriff

Stinger

Bulldog

Vandal

Ares

Aristocrat was also released in the first patch, bearing a hefty price tag of 6,375 VP.

Sakura

Available for:

Classic

Sheriff

Stinger

Vandal

Ares

Avalanche

Available for:

Classic

Spectre

Phantom

Vandal

Marshall

Prism

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Phantom

Operator

Ares

Wasteland

Available for:

Shorty

Sheriff

Spectre

Vandal

Marshall

Winterwunderland

Available for:

Ghost

Phantom

Vandal

Marshal

Candy Cane

Horizon

Available for:

Frenzy

Spectre

Bulldog

Bucky

Vandal

Silvanus

Available for:

Sheriff

Stinger

Phantom

Vandal

Operator

Minima

Available for:

Sheriff

Spectre

Phantom

Operator

Ares

Nunca Olvidados

Available for:

Frenzy

Bulldog

Vandal

Ares

Catrina

Snowfall

Available for:

Classic

Judge

Phantom

Ares

Wand

Tigris

Available for:

Shorty

Spectre

Phantom

Operator

Hu Else

Team Ace

Available for:

Frenzy

Judge

Phantom

Vandal

Operator

Titanmail

Available for:

Frenzy

Bucky

Vandal

Ares

Mace

Sarmad

Available for:

Frenzy

Spectre

Phantom

Vandal

Blade of Serket

Kohaku and Matsuba

Available for:

Classic

Judge

Phantom

Operator

Equilibrium

Abyssal

Available for:

Sheriff

Spectre

Guardian

Phantom

Caeruleus

Luna

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Vandal

Marshall

Luna’s Descent

Premium Valorant skins

Prime

Available for:

Classic

Spectre

Guardian

Vandal

Axe

Variants: Orange, blue, and yellow.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Sovereign

Available for:

Ghost

Stinger

Guardian

Marshal

Sword

Variants: Golden, green, purple, and silver.

Upgrades: Level 4, gemstones, finisher.

Oni

Available for:

Shorty

Bucky

Guardian

Phantom

Claw

Variants: Black, green, white

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation.

Nebula

Available for:

Sheriff

Guardian

Phantom

Ares

Knife

Variants: No

Upgrades: No

Spline

Available for:

Classic

Spectre

Operator

Phantom

Dagger

Variants: Blue, green, red, and pink.

Upgrades: No

Ego

Available for:

Ghost

Stinger

Guardian

Vandal

Knife

Variants: White, red, tan, and pink.

Upgrades: No

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (GUN)

Available for:

Classic

Spectre

Bucky

Operator

Baton

Variants: Green, chrome, black, and red.

Upgrades: One upgrade is available for VFX.

Reaver

Available for:

Sheriff

Guardian

Vandal

Operator

Knife

Variants: Purple, red, black, and white.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Ion

Available for:

Sheriff

Bucky

Phantom

Operator

Energy Sword

Variants: No

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Celestial

Available for:

Frenzy

Judge

Phantom

Ares

Fan

Variants: One upgrade is available to unlock animation.

Upgrades: No

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Phantom

Knife

Variants: No

Upgrades: Melee upgrade is available to unlock animation.

Prime//2.0

Available for:

Frenzy

Bucky

Phantom

Odin

Karambit

Variants: Yellow, gold, green, and orange.

Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, finisher.

Magepunk

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Bucky

Marshal

Electroblade

Variants: Blue, green, purple, and orange.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Forsaken

Available for:

Classic

Spectre

Vandal

Operator

Ritual Blade

Variants: Green and gold.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX and finisher.

Tethered Realms

Available for:

Ghost

Guardian

Vandal

Operator

Prosperity

Variants: No

Upgrades: Melee upgrade for dual wielding.

Origin

Available for:

Frenzy

Bucky

Vandal

Operator

Crescent Blade

Variants: Black, green, red, and white.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Recon

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Phantom

Guardian

Balisong

Variants: Khaki, red camo, blue camo, green camo.

Upgrades: Level 4, randomizers, kill banner.

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Available for:

Classic

Vandal

Operator

Ares

Yoru’s stylish butterfly comb

Variants: No

Upgrades: Melee is upgradable for animation.

Radiant Crisis 001

Available for:

Classic

Spectre

Bucky

Phantom

Baseball Bat

Variants: No

Upgrades: Level 3, VFX, finisher.

Magepunk 2.0

Available for:

Sheriff

Operator

Guardian

Ares

Shock Gauntlet

Variants: Blue. Pink, green, and orange.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Undercity

Available for:

Classic

Judge

Bulldog

Phantom

Hack

Variants: No

Upgrades: Level 2 upgrade is available for melee animation.

Gaia’s Vengeance

Available for:

Ghost

Guardian

Vandal

Marshal

Gaia’s Wrath

Variants: Red, blue, green, and orange.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation.

Doodle Buds

Available for:

Shorty

Stinger

Marshal

Ares

Phantom

Variants: Valorant agents, tactifriends, and league of legends.

Upgrades: Only one upgrade is available for the kill effect.

Doodle Buds is a bit cheaper than other Premium skin, costing only 6,992 VP for full bundle.

Neptune

Available for:

Shorty

Spectre

Guardian

Vandal

Anchor

Variants: Black and white.

Upgrades: Level 3, animation, kill banner.

Xenohunter

Available for:

Frenzy

Bucky

Phantom

Odin

Knife

Variants: No

Upgrades: One upgrade is available for the heartbeat sensor.

Reaver 2.0

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Phantom

Odin

Karambit

Variants: Purple, black, red, and white.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Crimsonbeast

Available for:

Sheriff

Judge

Vandal

Marshal

Hammer

Variants: No

Upgrades: Only one upgrade is available for the kill effect.

Ion 2.0

Available for:

Frenzy

Spectre

Vandal

Ares

Karambit

Variants: White, yellow, green, and blue.

Upgrades: Level 4, sound effects, animation, finisher.

Soulstrife

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Phantom

Scythe

Variants: No

Upgrade: One upgrade is available for the kill effect.

Cryostasis

Available for:

Classic

Bulldog

Vandal

Operator

Impact Drill

Variants: No

Upgrade: Level 3 levels, VFX, finisher.

Exclusive Valorant skins

Spectrum

Available for:

Classic

Bulldog

Phantom

Guardian

Waveform

Variants: Black, white, red, purple, and pink.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, finisher.

Spectrum is Valorant’s most expensive bundle, priced differently than exclusive skins at 10,700 VP.

Singularity

Available for:

Sheriff

Spectre

Phantom

Ares

Knife

Variants: Black, blue, red, and purple.

Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, finisher.

Sentinels of Light

Available for:

Sheriff

Vandal

Operator

Ares

Relic of Sentinel

Variants: Golden, pink, green, blue.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

Ruination

Available for:

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Phantom

Broken Blade of the Ruined King

Variants: Teal, purple, red, and green.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.

RGX 11z Pro

Available for:

Frenzy

Stinger

Guardian

Vandal

Blade

Variants: Yellow, blue, red, and green.

Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter.

RGX 11 Pro 2

Available for:

Classic

Operator

Phantom

Spectre

Firefly

Variants: Red, blue, yellow, and green.

Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter.

Prelude to Chaos

Available for:

Shorty

Stinger

Vandal

Operator

Blade of Chaos

Variants: Black, green, white, and blue.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, finisher, animation.

Glitchpop

Available for:

Frenzy

Judge

Bulldog

Odin

Dagger

Variants: Pink, blue, red, and gold.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, and finisher.

Glitchpop 2

Available for:

Classic

Phantom

Vandal

Operator

Axe

Variants: Pink, blue, red, and gold.

Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, and finisher.

Chronovoid

Available for:

Sheriff

Judge

Phantom

Vandal

Terminus A Quo

Variants: Brown, purple, red, and black.

Upgrades: Level 4, animation, sound effect, finisher.

BlastX

Available for:

Frenzy

Spectre

Phantom

Odin

Polymer Knifetech coated knife

Variants: Green, black, yellow, and pink.

Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, and finisher.

Araxys

Available for:

Shorty

Bulldog

Vandal

Operator

Bio Harvester

Variants: Tan, purple, black, and silver.

Upgrades: Level 4, sound effect, animation, finisher.

Ultra Valorant skins

Protocol 781-A

Available for:

Sheriff

Spectre

Bulldog

Phantom

Personal Administrative Melee Unit

Variants: Black, white, red, khaki.

Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, animation, finisher, voicelines.

Elderflame

Available for:

Frenzy

Judge

Vandal

Operator

Dagger

Variants: Brown, red, blue, and dark.

Upgrades: Level 3, VFX, animation.

All the time-limited Valorant skins

Time-limited bundles do not appear in the daily rotation or in Valorant Night. Market. They are the ultimate Holy Grail for skin collectors who pay top dollar to stack up their inventory with rare items.

Arcane

Includes only Sheriff’s weapon skin. Arcane can be upgraded to level 2 to unlock animation, VFX, and SFX. The full bundle costs 2,380 VP.

Valorant Champions 2021 bundle

Valorant Champions 2021 bundle includes a Vandal skin and a karambit. In addition, the Vandal has four upgrade levels and once maximized, it glows in a golden aura for the match MVP. Valorant Champions 2021 bundle costs 6,264 VP.

Valorant Champions 2022 bundle

For 2022, Riot took things to a whole new level by introducing kill-based animations. Valorant Champions bundle features a Phantom that glows with five kills, engulfing itself in a heavenly shimmer at 25 kills. Additionally, the Phantom has four upgrade levels, whereas the melee has three. Valorant Champions 2022 costs 6,167 VP.

VCT LOCK//IN capsule

Only melee bundle comes in four variants:

Green colour variant – VCT Americas

Blue color variant -VCT Pacific

Purple colour variant – VCT EMEA

Red colour variant – VALORANT Champions Tour

Valorant battle pass skins

Episode 01: IGNITION

Kingdom

Couture

.EXE

Hivemind

Polyfox

Red Alert

Serenity

Surge

Ruin

Episode 02: FORMATION

Aerosol

Infinity

Outpost

Polyfrog

Prism

Cavalier

Songsteel

Depths

Lightwave

Episode 03: REFLECTION

K/TAC

Jigsaw

Monarch

Varnish

Nitro

Artisan

Goldwing

Aero

Genesis

Episode 04: DISRUPTION

Hydrodip

Schema

Velocity

Divine Swine

Striker

Lycan’s Bane

Hue Shift

Coalition: Cobra

.SYS

Episode 05: DIMENSION

Task Force 809

Spitfire

Shimmer

Piedra Del Sol

Premier Collision

Immortalized

Rune Stone

Iridian Thorn

Starlit Odyssey

Episode 06: REVELATION

Gridcrash

Venturi

9 Lives Guardian

Valorant agent contract skins

Astra’s Eclipse Ghost

Breach’s Ragnarocker Frenzy

Brimstone’s Peacekeeper Sheriff

Chamber’s Finesse Classic

Cypher’s Hush Ghost

Fade’s Karabasan Shorty

Harbor’s Wayfarer Sheriff

Jett’s Game Over Sheriff

KAY/O’s FIRE/ARM Classic

Killjoy’s Wunderkind Shorty

Neon’s Live Wire Frenzy

Omen’s Soul Silencer Ghost

Phoenix’s Spitfire Frenzy

Raze’s Pistolinha Classic

Reyna’s Vendetta Ghost

Sage’s Final Chamber Classic

Skye’s Swooping Frenzy

Sova’s Proteker Sheriff

Viper’s Snakebite Shorty

Yoru’s Death Wish Sheriff

These are all the Valorant skins with their prices and tiers. But skins aren’t enough if you want to hit Radiant in Valorant. Do checkout the best Valorant crosshair codes that may assist in your Valorant ranked grind.