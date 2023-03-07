Valorant skins, bundles, tiers, and prices

It’s hard to keep track of all the Valorant skins, but here’s the ultimate guide to every one in the game. When Valorant was Project: A, and little was known about the game, Riot made one thing clear: Valorant would be a game for skin collectors.
Since 2020, the game developer has actively been churning out virtual cosmetics to one of the best PC games, and in 2023, Valorant has at least ten skins for every single weapon. But who’s keeping count? Well, we are. If you are looking to plan your next Valorant purchase, then keep reading. Here’s everything you need to know about the skins in Riot’s FPS game.
Where to buy Valorant skins?
All purchasable Valorant skins rotate in the in-game market. Each day, the four slots reset to include individual skins for random weapons. If you’re looking to buy a particular skin, you must check the market daily. It’s worth noting that battle pass, agent contract, and time limited skins cannot be purchased from the daily rotations.
Here’s when the slots reset every day:
- 5:00 PM PST
- 7:00 PM CST
- 8:00 PM EST
- 10:00 AM BST
Valorant skin tiers and prices
All Valorant skins are categorised into different prices based on rarity and value. The tiers of the skins and prices are as follows:
- Select: 2930-3500 VP per bundle// 875 per gun skin// 1750 per knife
- Deluxe: 4270-5100 VP per bundle// 1275 per gun skin// 2550 per knife
- Premium: 7100-8855 VP per bundle// 1775 per gun// 3550 per melee
- Exclusive: 8700-10700 VP per bundle// 2175 per gun// 4350 per melee
- Ultra: 9900 VP per bundle// 2475 per gun// 4950 per melee
- Time-limited: Prices vary
- Battle pass skins
- Agent contract skins
Select Valorant skins
Select skins have no VFX, animations, or special effects.
Luxe
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Judge
- Vandal
- Operator
- Knife
Luxe was released during Valorant beta, which is why it’s priced differently than the other Select skins. The full Luxe bundle costs 4,375 VP.
Galleria
Available for:
- Classic
- Bucky
- Guardian
- Marshall
- Phantom
Galleria was released during the first patch, which is why it’s priced differently than other Select skins. The full bundle costs 4,375 VP.
Rush
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Judge
- Bulldog
- Phantom
- Ares
Rush is also priced at 4,375, differently than other Select bundles released after patch 1.0.
Convex
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Spectre
- Judge
- Bulldog
- Operator
Smite
Available for:
- Classic
- Judge
- Phantom
- Odin
- Knife
Sensation
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Stinger
- Judge
- Vandal
- Odin
Prism II
Available for:
- Shorty
- Sheriff
- Stinger
- Bucky
- Vandal
Infantry
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Guardian
- Operator
- Ares
Endeavor
Available for:
- Ghost
- Bulldog
- Vandal
- Operator
- Ares
Deluxe Valorant skins
Deluxe Valorant skins are plain without any special effects and VFX.
Aristocrat
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Stinger
- Bulldog
- Vandal
- Ares
Aristocrat was also released in the first patch, bearing a hefty price tag of 6,375 VP.
Sakura
Available for:
- Classic
- Sheriff
- Stinger
- Vandal
- Ares
Avalanche
Available for:
- Classic
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Vandal
- Marshall
Prism
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Operator
- Ares
Wasteland
Available for:
- Shorty
- Sheriff
- Spectre
- Vandal
- Marshall
Winterwunderland
Available for:
- Ghost
- Phantom
- Vandal
- Marshal
- Candy Cane
Horizon
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Spectre
- Bulldog
- Bucky
- Vandal
Silvanus
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Stinger
- Phantom
- Vandal
- Operator
Minima
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Operator
- Ares
Nunca Olvidados
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Bulldog
- Vandal
- Ares
- Catrina
Snowfall
Available for:
- Classic
- Judge
- Phantom
- Ares
- Wand
Tigris
Available for:
- Shorty
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Operator
- Hu Else
Team Ace
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Judge
- Phantom
- Vandal
- Operator
Titanmail
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Bucky
- Vandal
- Ares
- Mace
Sarmad
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Vandal
- Blade of Serket
Kohaku and Matsuba
Available for:
- Classic
- Judge
- Phantom
- Operator
- Equilibrium
Abyssal
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Spectre
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Caeruleus
Luna
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Vandal
- Marshall
- Luna’s Descent
Premium Valorant skins
Prime
Available for:
- Classic
- Spectre
- Guardian
- Vandal
- Axe
Variants: Orange, blue, and yellow.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Sovereign
Available for:
- Ghost
- Stinger
- Guardian
- Marshal
- Sword
Variants: Golden, green, purple, and silver.
Upgrades: Level 4, gemstones, finisher.
Oni
Available for:
- Shorty
- Bucky
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Claw
Variants: Black, green, white
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation.
Nebula
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Ares
- Knife
Variants: No
Upgrades: No
Spline
Available for:
- Classic
- Spectre
- Operator
- Phantom
- Dagger
Variants: Blue, green, red, and pink.
Upgrades: No
Ego
Available for:
- Ghost
- Stinger
- Guardian
- Vandal
- Knife
Variants: White, red, tan, and pink.
Upgrades: No
Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (GUN)
Available for:
- Classic
- Spectre
- Bucky
- Operator
- Baton
Variants: Green, chrome, black, and red.
Upgrades: One upgrade is available for VFX.
Reaver
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Guardian
- Vandal
- Operator
- Knife
Variants: Purple, red, black, and white.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Ion
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Bucky
- Phantom
- Operator
- Energy Sword
Variants: No
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Celestial
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Judge
- Phantom
- Ares
- Fan
Variants: One upgrade is available to unlock animation.
Upgrades: No
VALORANT Go! Vol. 1
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Knife
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee upgrade is available to unlock animation.
Prime//2.0
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Bucky
- Phantom
- Odin
- Karambit
Variants: Yellow, gold, green, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, finisher.
Magepunk
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Bucky
- Marshal
- Electroblade
Variants: Blue, green, purple, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Forsaken
Available for:
- Classic
- Spectre
- Vandal
- Operator
- Ritual Blade
Variants: Green and gold.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX and finisher.
Tethered Realms
Available for:
- Ghost
- Guardian
- Vandal
- Operator
- Prosperity
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee upgrade for dual wielding.
Origin
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Bucky
- Vandal
- Operator
- Crescent Blade
Variants: Black, green, red, and white.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Recon
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Guardian
- Balisong
Variants: Khaki, red camo, blue camo, green camo.
Upgrades: Level 4, randomizers, kill banner.
VALORANT Go! Vol. 2
Available for:
- Classic
- Vandal
- Operator
- Ares
- Yoru’s stylish butterfly comb
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee is upgradable for animation.
Radiant Crisis 001
Available for:
- Classic
- Spectre
- Bucky
- Phantom
- Baseball Bat
Variants: No
Upgrades: Level 3, VFX, finisher.
Magepunk 2.0
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Operator
- Guardian
- Ares
- Shock Gauntlet
Variants: Blue. Pink, green, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Undercity
Available for:
- Classic
- Judge
- Bulldog
- Phantom
- Hack
Variants: No
Upgrades: Level 2 upgrade is available for melee animation.
Gaia’s Vengeance
Available for:
- Ghost
- Guardian
- Vandal
- Marshal
- Gaia’s Wrath
Variants: Red, blue, green, and orange.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation.
Doodle Buds
Available for:
- Shorty
- Stinger
- Marshal
- Ares
- Phantom
Variants: Valorant agents, tactifriends, and league of legends.
Upgrades: Only one upgrade is available for the kill effect.
Doodle Buds is a bit cheaper than other Premium skin, costing only 6,992 VP for full bundle.
Neptune
Available for:
- Shorty
- Spectre
- Guardian
- Vandal
- Anchor
Variants: Black and white.
Upgrades: Level 3, animation, kill banner.
Xenohunter
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Bucky
- Phantom
- Odin
- Knife
Variants: No
Upgrades: One upgrade is available for the heartbeat sensor.
Reaver 2.0
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Odin
- Karambit
Variants: Purple, black, red, and white.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Crimsonbeast
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Judge
- Vandal
- Marshal
- Hammer
Variants: No
Upgrades: Only one upgrade is available for the kill effect.
Ion 2.0
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Spectre
- Vandal
- Ares
- Karambit
Variants: White, yellow, green, and blue.
Upgrades: Level 4, sound effects, animation, finisher.
Soulstrife
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Scythe
Variants: No
Upgrade: One upgrade is available for the kill effect.
Cryostasis
Available for:
- Classic
- Bulldog
- Vandal
- Operator
- Impact Drill
Variants: No
Upgrade: Level 3 levels, VFX, finisher.
Exclusive Valorant skins
Spectrum
Available for:
- Classic
- Bulldog
- Phantom
- Guardian
- Waveform
Variants: Black, white, red, purple, and pink.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, finisher.
Spectrum is Valorant’s most expensive bundle, priced differently than exclusive skins at 10,700 VP.
Singularity
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Ares
- Knife
Variants: Black, blue, red, and purple.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, finisher.
Sentinels of Light
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Vandal
- Operator
- Ares
- Relic of Sentinel
Variants: Golden, pink, green, blue.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
Ruination
Available for:
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Broken Blade of the Ruined King
Variants: Teal, purple, red, and green.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, animation, finisher.
RGX 11z Pro
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Stinger
- Guardian
- Vandal
- Blade
Variants: Yellow, blue, red, and green.
Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter.
RGX 11 Pro 2
Available for:
- Classic
- Operator
- Phantom
- Spectre
- Firefly
Variants: Red, blue, yellow, and green.
Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter.
Prelude to Chaos
Available for:
- Shorty
- Stinger
- Vandal
- Operator
- Blade of Chaos
Variants: Black, green, white, and blue.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, finisher, animation.
Glitchpop
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Judge
- Bulldog
- Odin
- Dagger
Variants: Pink, blue, red, and gold.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, and finisher.
Glitchpop 2
Available for:
- Classic
- Phantom
- Vandal
- Operator
- Axe
Variants: Pink, blue, red, and gold.
Upgrades: Level 4, VFX, and finisher.
Chronovoid
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Judge
- Phantom
- Vandal
- Terminus A Quo
Variants: Brown, purple, red, and black.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, sound effect, finisher.
BlastX
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Spectre
- Phantom
- Odin
- Polymer Knifetech coated knife
Variants: Green, black, yellow, and pink.
Upgrades: Level 4, animation, VFX, and finisher.
Araxys
Available for:
- Shorty
- Bulldog
- Vandal
- Operator
- Bio Harvester
Variants: Tan, purple, black, and silver.
Upgrades: Level 4, sound effect, animation, finisher.
Ultra Valorant skins
Protocol 781-A
Available for:
- Sheriff
- Spectre
- Bulldog
- Phantom
- Personal Administrative Melee Unit
Variants: Black, white, red, khaki.
Upgrades: Level 5, VFX, animation, finisher, voicelines.
Elderflame
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Judge
- Vandal
- Operator
- Dagger
Variants: Brown, red, blue, and dark.
Upgrades: Level 3, VFX, animation.
All the time-limited Valorant skins
Time-limited bundles do not appear in the daily rotation or in Valorant Night. Market. They are the ultimate Holy Grail for skin collectors who pay top dollar to stack up their inventory with rare items.
Arcane
Includes only Sheriff’s weapon skin. Arcane can be upgraded to level 2 to unlock animation, VFX, and SFX. The full bundle costs 2,380 VP.
Valorant Champions 2021 bundle
Valorant Champions 2021 bundle includes a Vandal skin and a karambit. In addition, the Vandal has four upgrade levels and once maximized, it glows in a golden aura for the match MVP. Valorant Champions 2021 bundle costs 6,264 VP.
Valorant Champions 2022 bundle
For 2022, Riot took things to a whole new level by introducing kill-based animations. Valorant Champions bundle features a Phantom that glows with five kills, engulfing itself in a heavenly shimmer at 25 kills. Additionally, the Phantom has four upgrade levels, whereas the melee has three. Valorant Champions 2022 costs 6,167 VP.
VCT LOCK//IN capsule
- Only melee bundle comes in four variants:
- Green colour variant – VCT Americas
- Blue color variant -VCT Pacific
- Purple colour variant – VCT EMEA
- Red colour variant – VALORANT Champions Tour
Valorant battle pass skins
Episode 01: IGNITION
- Kingdom
- Couture
- .EXE
- Hivemind
- Polyfox
- Red Alert
- Serenity
- Surge
- Ruin
Episode 02: FORMATION
- Aerosol
- Infinity
- Outpost
- Polyfrog
- Prism
- Cavalier
- Songsteel
- Depths
- Lightwave
Episode 03: REFLECTION
- K/TAC
- Jigsaw
- Monarch
- Varnish
- Nitro
- Artisan
- Goldwing
- Aero
- Genesis
Episode 04: DISRUPTION
- Hydrodip
- Schema
- Velocity
- Divine Swine
- Striker
- Lycan’s Bane
- Hue Shift
- Coalition: Cobra
- .SYS
Episode 05: DIMENSION
- Task Force 809
- Spitfire
- Shimmer
- Piedra Del Sol
- Premier Collision
- Immortalized
- Rune Stone
- Iridian Thorn
- Starlit Odyssey
Episode 06: REVELATION
- Gridcrash
- Venturi
- 9 Lives Guardian
Valorant agent contract skins
- Astra’s Eclipse Ghost
- Breach’s Ragnarocker Frenzy
- Brimstone’s Peacekeeper Sheriff
- Chamber’s Finesse Classic
- Cypher’s Hush Ghost
- Fade’s Karabasan Shorty
- Harbor’s Wayfarer Sheriff
- Jett’s Game Over Sheriff
- KAY/O’s FIRE/ARM Classic
- Killjoy’s Wunderkind Shorty
- Neon’s Live Wire Frenzy
- Omen’s Soul Silencer Ghost
- Phoenix’s Spitfire Frenzy
- Raze’s Pistolinha Classic
- Reyna’s Vendetta Ghost
- Sage’s Final Chamber Classic
- Skye’s Swooping Frenzy
- Sova’s Proteker Sheriff
- Viper’s Snakebite Shorty
- Yoru’s Death Wish Sheriff
These are all the Valorant skins with their prices and tiers. But skins aren’t enough if you want to hit Radiant in Valorant. Do checkout the best Valorant crosshair codes that may assist in your Valorant ranked grind.