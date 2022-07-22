Next Valorant Night Market 2022 date speculation

So you want to know when the next Valorant Night Market is? For those who don’t know, the Night Market is another way players can get weapon skins for their favourite Valorant guns outside of the usual bundles or offers. This is a bespoke set of offers on a random set of six weapon skins, so the discounts available will be unique to each player – but they only last a couple of weeks.

The Valorant Night Market will feature skins from select, deluxe, and premium collections that released at least two acts prior to the one the market opened in, and it won’t feature skins from battle pass or agent contracts. Exclusive and ultra skins are also omitted. Here’s everything you need to know about the Valorant Night Market.

Valorant Night Market 2022

The current Valorant Night Market started on July 20 and runs until August 2. There are two main methods of accessing the Night Market:

When the market first opens, a prompt will appear on the left-hand side of the main menu.

At any other time, you can return to the Night Market by clicking on the Tarot card symbol at the top right of the screen near the store tab.

Each Night Market offers you six random weapon skins to purchase at a discount, and you can also trade in a couple of old skins as well if you want. These cannot be changed, and will disappear after 12 days. Typically, there is only one Night Market per act, but every act since Episode 1 Act 3 has featured a Night Market, so they’re consistent.

When is the next Valorant Night Market?

If you look at the start dates for previous night markets, they tend to drop between three and five weeks after the start of a new act, either on a Wednesday or a Thursday. The Valorant Episode 5, Act 2 release date is believed to be around August 23 so if we use this as a starting point, that would place the start date for the next Night Market on any of the following dates:

September 14 or 15 (three weeks)

September 21 or 22 (four weeks)

September 28 or 29 (five weeks)

Of course, this is simply an educated guess, so Riot may decide to buck the trend at any point.

Previous Valorant Night Market dates

Here are all of the previous Night Market dates, ever since the first one in December 2020.

December 10, 2020 – January 11, 2021 (Episode 1, Act 3)

February 11, 2021 – February 23, 2021 (Episode 2, Act 1)

April 8, 2021 – April 20, 2021 (Episode 2, Act 2)

June 2, 2021 – June 15, 2021 (Episode 2, Act 3)

July 28, 2021 – August 10, 2021 (Episode 3, Act 1)

September 29, 2021 – October 12, 2021 (Episode 3, Act 2)

December 9, 2021 – December 21, 2021 (Episode 3, Act 3)

February 9, 2022 – February 22, 2022 (Episode 4, Act 1)

April 6, 2022 – April 19, 2022 (Episode 4, Act 2)

May 18, 2022 – May 31, 2022 (Episode 4, Act 3)

Upcoming Valorant Night Market skins

As well as all existing eligible Night Market collections, the following skins sets will become available in the Night Market pool from the start of Valorant Episode 5 – Act 2:

Tianmail

Neptune

Xenohunter

That’s everything you need to know about the Valorant Night Market. For more Valorant guides, check out our rundown of Valorant crosshair codes, as well as our Valorant tier list to keep on top of the current meta.