New Valorant Agent Clove is the best bits of Sage and Astra in one

New Valorant agent Clove's kit blends elements of Astra, Sage, Viper, and Reyna into one mammoth controller that I'm sort of obsessed with.

New Valorant Agent Clove is the best bits of Sage and Astra in one: A young person wearing a pink bodywarmer over a white long-sleeved shirt and black leggings sitting in front of the Valorant V symbol, purple smoke coming from their hair
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

Valorant 

I have always said that Valorant needed a Scottish agent. It largely comes from the fact that I am, in fact, Scottish, and was hoping that, one day, Riot Games would approach me to borrow my unique Glaswegian accent for one of its characters. While I’m vaguely offended not to be the FPS game’s next VA, I am absolutely obsessed with new Valorant agent Clove, whose Northern charm, colorful design, and interesting kit make them one to watch.

Making waves as Valorant‘s first non-binary agent, Clove’s kit is a mashup of some of the FPS game‘s best characters. With a resurrect akin to Sage, lifesteal a la Reyna, and a decay grenade that channels Viper’s Snake Bites, topped off with Astra-style smokes, I can tell you now that Clove is going to be one to watch.

YouTube Thumbnail

Valorant Clove abilities

Clove is a controller, so their entire kit revolves around blocking off entry and exit routes, dissuading hard pushes, and locking enemies into one area if they do somehow manage to plant the Spike.

  • E – Ruse: Equip to view the battlefield. Fire to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. Alt fire to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death.
  • Q – Meddle: Equip a fragment of immortality essence. Fire to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside.
  • C – Pick-me-up: Instantly absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health.
  • X (Ult) – Not Dead Yet: After dying, activate to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a set time or they will die.

A black spectral figure surrounded by butterflies in an industrial style area

For me, the thing that makes Clove so powerful is their ability to impact the battlefield after death. You’ll know exactly where enemies are given they’ve been killed, meaning you can cut them off with the smokes as they push forward. Alternatively, you’ll be able to smoke off entry angles so that the other members of your team can converge without the risk of being shot at.

Of course, the other standout is Clove’s lifesteal and resurrect, but the timer on their ult makes things feel a little better. In some ways, it feels like a weaker Sage ult, but the Reyna-esque survivability makes up for it.

“Optimal Clove gameplay is about playing with fire,” says gameplay designer Dan Hardison. “You need to take risks and trade your own life for the greater good to remove enemy utility from the round by killing opponents to have success. You have to be willing to die for the squad to play Clove.”

Two hands hold up a map of Valorant's Ascent in a purple bubble

New Valorant agent Clove will release on Tuesday, March 26. They debut with a rather snazzy looking Ghost skin, as well as a plethora of other themed cosmetics.

So, if you’re looking to take them for a spin on release, I’d recommend you lock in one of the best Valorant crosshair codes to help you pop heads in style. Also, if you’re anything like me, your gun skins need to match your agent, so check out our list of all the current Valorant skins to make sure your loadout is looking fly.

Forged in the heart of the World of Darkness, Lauren is PCGamesN's news editor and resident Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines expert. When she's not yelling at stop signs and televisions as a magnificently maniacal Malkavian, she's dropping too much money on League of Legends skins and shouting at her bank account instead. With bylines at Dexerto, The Loadout, and Wargamer, quotes from her Diablo 4 review were broadcast in cinemas worldwide, and, yes, she did ugly cry in public. She has a master's degree in War Studies and wrote her dissertation on LA Noire, which she still contends is one of the best PC games ever made.