Valorant Harbor revealed as Agent 21: Abilities, release date

Swooping into the hearts of players everywhere the newest agent to join Valorant, Harbor, is an Indian controller who may be easy on the eyes but looks to be a force of nature on the FPS game‘s battlefield. The charming treasure hunter’s water-based abilities are perfect for splitting maps in two, so here’s a full rundown of his utility, and when he’ll release.

Harbor is the fifth controller agent to be added to the game, evening out the roster a little and adding yet another option for players who like to machinate on the backline (aka me). His kit bears similarities to fellow controllers Astra and Viper, and looks like it’ll be incredibly powerful during the post-plant phase of the game.

Valorant Harbor: Abilities

Harbor’s abilities are all about site control. His E, or signature ability, functions somewhat similarly to Viper’s Toxic Screen, only those who pass through the wall or are hit as it is planted will be slowed instead of intoxicated.

His Q, Cove, is where the similarities to Astra appear. Harbor can throw down a sphere of shielding water, which is perfect for executing a sneaky defuse. Additionally, throw it down in the middle of a particularly nasty team fight and you’ll hopefully be able to save your squad from annihilation. His C ability, Cascade, throws out a wave of water that slows enemies upon impact, but it’s his ultimate ability that’s really the star of the show.

Entitled Reckoning, Harbor fires out a geyser pool which, if you’re unlucky enough to get caught in it, cues a series of air strikes that target enemies. Those hit are concussed.

So, to recap:

High Tide (E) : Equip a wall of water. Fire to send the water forward along the ground. Hold fire to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. Alt fire while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are slowed

: Equip a wall of water. Fire to send the water forward along the ground. Hold fire to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. Alt fire while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are slowed Cove (Q): Equip a sphere of shielding water. Fire to throw. Alt fire to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

Equip a sphere of shielding water. Fire to throw. Alt fire to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets. Cascade (C): Equip a wave of water. Fire to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. Re-use to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are slowed.

Equip a wave of water. Fire to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. Re-use to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are slowed. Reckoning (X): Equip the full power of your Artifact. Fire to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are concussed.

It goes without saying that every one of Harbor’s abilities are pretty strong. Weaving these together well looks like it’ll net you an easy kill, with Cove being the ability that stands out to me as the core of his kit. Perfect for post plants, planting the spike in general, and disrupting teamfights, this one is going to be a doozy.

Valorant Harbor release date

Harbor will release alongside Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 on October 18. He’ll be accompanied by an all-new battle pass, too, so make sure you pick it up if you’re looking to expand your cosmetic arsenal.

In order to grind a little quicker, you’ll want to check out our rundown of the best Valorant crosshairs and codes, and it’s worth taking a look at our Valorant ranks guide to make you what you’re in for.