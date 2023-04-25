Valorant patch notes – 6.08 update revamps Killjoy and Gekko

New Valorant patch notes are here as Riot Games takes aim at Gekko and Killjoy in its competitive FPS game, while making some cosmetic changes and working on a plethora of bug fixes as well. We’ve got the full lowdown on all the 6.08 Valorant changes, so get comfy.

Valorant’s best agent Killjoy is seeing some hefty changes, as her scope to interact with the environment and the overall effectiveness of Nanoswarm have been increased. Meanwhile you can check out the Valorant battle pass for Episode 6 Act 3, which goes live alongside the 6.08 patch.

Valorant patch 6.08 – full notes

Below are the full patch notes courtesy of Riot Games, all of the below is in the developer’s words.

AGENT UPDATES

Gekko

Wingman

Audio improvements to Wingman’s (Q) plant and defuse audio.

The audio cues for Wingman’s spike and defuse sound were unclear during hectic combat This should help make those audio cues standout.

We’ve updated Gekko’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

Killjoy

“As Killjoy has taken on a more prominent place in the meta, we’ve noticed a couple of areas where we could improve the ways her abilities interact with other players/the environment,” Riot says.

“We’ve done a pass on some of her audio cues to make them more distinct and make it clearer when her utility has been destroyed. In addition, we’ve increased the reveal radius on Nanoswarm (C) to better match its area of damage and make it more realistic for enemies that are moving methodically to track them down. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this balance point moving forward. Finally, we’ve removed the yellow warning indicator that was added to Lockdown (X) last patch, as it was too noisy on screen for the full duration of her ultimate winding up.”

Nanoswarm (C)

Nanoswarm reveal radius increased 350 >> 525

Nanoswarm audio has been updated.

Nanoswarm audio has been updated. Audio loop now also turns off when disabled as a result of Killjoy being killed or suppressed.

Improved feedback for the enemy when they destroy Nanoswarm.

Nanoswarm is now revealed when it is disabled.

Other Abilities

Updated visuals for Killjoy’s ultimate Lockdown (X) being destroyed.

Removed the yellow warning UI Indicator for enemies Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).

Updated deactivate sounds for Killjoy’s Turret (E) and Alarmbot (Q) to make them more distinct.

Misc

Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E), Orbital Strike (X), and Omen’s From the Shadows (X) ability have updated targeting visuals to help players with precision placement on the map.

COSMETICS UPDATES

Shorty

We have upgraded several Shorty models, including the default Shorty, to get them up to par visually with the rest of our weapons. These are just art updates—there will be no gameplay changes.

Players who own any of the following will notice an updated Shorty:

Default Shorty

Wunderkind Shorty

Sidekick Shorty

Karabasan Shorty

Prism II Shorty

Doodle Buds Shorty

MAP UPDATES

Map Rotations

The newly updated Bind rotates into Competitive and Unrated queues.

Icebox rotates out of Competitive and Unrated queues.

BUG FIXES

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where “Kick ally off” displays while defusing the Spike.

Fixed a visual bug where the Spike progress bar for planting or defusing would speed up or reset while defusing.

Fixed an issue where Yoru couldn’t drop his weapon while using Dimensional Drift (X).

Social

(Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where the add/remove friend button wasn’t available when right-clicking a party member who had “Hide my name outside my party” setting turned on.

(Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where banned players would not get removed from your party.

Fixed a bug where party invites that were no longer valid were sometimes still showing as active for players.

Fixed a bug where Team and All chat logs would be wiped after a match. Thank you to our Redditors for alerting us to this one.

Fixed a bug where punctuation marks were not correctly displayed when in-game language is Thai.

KNOWN ISSUES

We are aware of an issue modifying locale within the client. Locale updates will need to be performed through Riot Client (Riot Client settings).

We’re aware of an issue where, in rare instances, audio cues are not playing for various sound effects. We are investigating at this time and will share as soon as we know more.

