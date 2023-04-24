Valorant battle pass Episode 6 Act 3 skins, cards, gun buddies, sprays

The Valorant battle pass for Episode 6 Act 3 has been revealed, bringing tons of new skins, gun buddies, player cards, and sprays for players to collect in Riot’s character-led FPS game. If your Valorant cosmetic library is in need of a spruce (we get it, those skins always lose their sparkle after a few dozen games), here’s a rundown of all the key rewards you can look forward to on the free and paid tracks of the battle pass.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass skins

Three new Valorant gun skin lines feature in the Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass: Bound, Monstrocity, and Moondash. Game producer Mingxi Zou says that the core inspiration for this particular set is “cultural mythology and the intricate lore of Valorant agents,” with a range of themes that aim to capture some gorgeous mythological designs that are tied into the backgrounds of the game’s diverse roster.

My personal favourite among these lines is Moondash – a skin line with a dark, patterned base cut across with red detailing and adorned with some beautiful, vibrant blue artwork that Zou says “draws inspiration from the enchanting nine-tailed fox from Asian mythology.” It’s available for the Frenzy, the Guardian, the Marshal, and the Stinger.

The Bound line has a fun concept, too, where curved black, gold, and silver parts are quite literally bound together with decorative purple straps wrapped around the weapons. The unique shape this line adds to the weapon is subtle but rather eye-catching nevertheless, making it a perfect pickup for the Bulldog, Classic, Judge, or Phantom. There’s also a spiked Melee skin with a hammerhead tip that looks immensely painful.

Finally, Monstrocity comes to the Ares, the Sheriff, the Spectre, and the Vandal, and this patterned look with polka dots and metallic clasps might not be particularly flashy, but it’s a very clean and stylish look that you can rock in four different colour schemes. The standard begins in silver, black, blue, and bronze, but there’s also a brown and green design, a blue and purple shade, and one in yellow, gold, and teal, giving you plenty of choice.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 gun buddies, cards, skins

The Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass is packed with delightful gun buddies. Among the highlights are a magnificent monster truck Drop the Hammer, available in both red and Epilogue gold variants, a very tempting Monster Cookie, a terrifying Hot and Spicy chilli pepper, a miniature globe of the Pearl map, and the adorable Moondash fox.

The player cards include Caffeine Dreams, an adorable art piece depicting the best Valorant agent Killjoy peering into a shop window at a range of colourful mugs and jugs. Several other cards, meanwhile, aim to capture “the duality of our agents,” according to Zou, “showcasing the delicate balance between their human nature and the monstrous instincts lurking beneath the surface.” These include the likes of Scylla and Charybdis, Nothing To Lose, and Radiants Detected.

Elsewhere, players will likely want to get their hands on the likes of silly sprays including I’m Melting, Peace Out, Not Your Healer, and Nice! There are also titles such as ‘Gizem’ to be collected, so hop on Valorant and get to grinding.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 release date

The Valorant Episode 6 release date is April 25, and the battle pass will debut alongside the start of the season. It costs 1,000 VP (~$10 / £10) for the premium track, but some rewards are also available to players on the free track.

Sharpen up for the new episode with the best Valorant crosshair codes, and check in with the Valorant 6.07 patch notes to see how the latest changes to Bind shake things up. You’ll also want to keep out for the next Valorant Night Market dates if you’re a big fan of cosmetics.