Twitch streamer tarik announces CSGO Valorant switch up

If you’re a fan of CS:GO, or just esports in general, chances are you’ve known about pro player turned Twitch streamer Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik for quite some time. The Turkish-American Counter-Strike prodigy dominated the competitive scene of the FPS game for years, playing for multiple clubs including Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and OpTic Gaming.

Celik parlayed his massive following from CS:GO into a huge audience on Twitch as a streamer, where he now has over 2 million followers. Tarik bowed out of competing in Counter-Strike in early 2022 to pursue streaming full time, and now, he’s joined forces with one of the biggest esports clubs on Earth.

On August 30, Sentinels released a video announcement that tarik would be joining them as a content creator. In the video, tarik is shuttled up the Empire State Building in his hometown of New York City to deliver the monumental news. He jokingly notes his original plan was to replace Sentinels’ star player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo but decided to join just as a content creator instead.

The announcement came just a day ahead of Valorant Champions 2022, which will be held in Turkey with tarik in attendance on behalf of the team. Tarik noted that he’ll be making tons of Valorant content for the organization and that he believes it will be a good pairing because they are “very memey which resonates with my brand a lot.”

Although this is huge news in the streaming and Valorant communities, this might be Sentinels’ second biggest acquisition of the year. In July 2022, the club revealed they signed Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek to join their Valorant roster in a move that shocked both fans of the team and the Valorant esports enthusiasts everywhere. Clearly, Sentinels are determined to have both the best Val roster, as well as the strongest outfit of content creators.

