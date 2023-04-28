Vampire Survivors continues its takeover with animated series

Vampire Survivors, much like your character in the game itself, just keeps getting more powerful. Next up for the cult hit survival game and BAFTA game of the year winner is a Vampire Survivors animated series, made in a collaboration between the game’s creator poncle and media company Story Kitchen, which is headed up by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and Sonic movie co-producer Dmitri Johnson.

“The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story,” poncle founder Luca Galante says (completely sincerely, we assume), “so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show!” He expresses excitement at getting to work alongside the team at Story Kitchen, but remarks, “I do wonder if they’ve realised that there isn’t a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though.”

Story Kitchen is a relatively new studio that aims to focus on “non-traditional intellectual property,” and is currently in production on adaptations of both Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell for Netflix, along with an adaptation of co-op game It Takes Two for Amazon.

Given that Vampire Survivors is a largely mechanics-first experience built around the concept of mowing down increasingly numerous hordes of enemies with screen-filling attacks that get bigger and brighter until you can, at times, barely even see quite what’s going on among the flashes of light and numbers pouring out everywhere, it’ll be interesting to say the least to see exactly what the focus of the series is.

That said, despite being… heavily inspired by the aesthetics and characters of Castlevania in its initial incarnation, Vampire Survivors has certainly built on its own underlying lore over time. Most recently, poncle released the second Vampire Survivors DLC Tides of the Foscari on April 13.

