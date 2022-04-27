Looking for the best Vampire Survivors power ups? You can purchase power ups in the main menu to aid you in your bid to survive the night. They each have different effects from raising damage to reviving characters, but which are the best power ups?

The best Vampire Survivors power ups are Cooldown, Area, Speed, Duration, Might, Recovery, Max Health, Reroll, Revival, Luck, and Banish. You can see what each power up does below from the full list, but you want to prioritise these power ups, although you’ll eventually be able to buy them all with enough gold, you can also choose to further upgrade most power ups multiple times to buff the effect.

To get gold, you need to pick up coins and money bags found in chests or by breaking lanterns. Completing a stage of the game also rewards you with coins you can use to buy power ups for your best Vampire Survivors characters by accessing the power up shop in the main menu.

Here are all the Vampire Survivors power ups:

Might – raises inflicted damage by 5% per rank (max +25%)

– raises inflicted damage by 5% per rank (max +25%) Armor – reduces incoming damage by 1 per rank (max -3)

– reduces incoming damage by 1 per rank (max -3) Max health – augments max health by 10% per rank (max +30%)

– augments max health by 10% per rank (max +30%) Recovery – recovers 0.1HP per rank (max 0.5) per second

– recovers 0.1HP per rank (max 0.5) per second Cooldown – uses weapons 2.5% faster per rank (max +5%)

– uses weapons 2.5% faster per rank (max +5%) Area – augments area of attacks by 5% per rank (max +10%)

– augments area of attacks by 5% per rank (max +10%) Speed – projectiles move 10% faster per rank (max +20%)

– projectiles move 10% faster per rank (max +20%) Duration – effects from weapons last 15% longer per rank (max +30%)

– effects from weapons last 15% longer per rank (max +30%) Amount – fires 1 more projectile (all weapons): (this does not count for Garlic, Soul Eater, Pentagram, Gorgeous Moon, Phieraggi, Clock Lancet, and Laurel)

– fires 1 more projectile (all weapons): (this does not count for Garlic, Soul Eater, Pentagram, Gorgeous Moon, Phieraggi, Clock Lancet, and Laurel) Move Speed – character moves 5% faster per rank (max +10%)

– character moves 5% faster per rank (max +10%) Magnet – items pickup range +25% per rank (max +50%)

– items pickup range +25% per rank (max +50%) Luck – chance to get lucky goes up by 10% per rank (max +30%): Luck affects chance to open 3/5 items in a chest, the chance of an item appearing in the fourth slot per level up, and increases the lantern spawn rates

– chance to get lucky goes up by 10% per rank (max +30%): Luck affects chance to open 3/5 items in a chest, the chance of an item appearing in the fourth slot per level up, and increases the lantern spawn rates Growth – gain 3% more experience per rank (max +15%)

– gain 3% more experience per rank (max +15%) Greed – gain 10% more coins per rank (max +50%)

– gain 10% more coins per rank (max +50%) Curse – increases enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency by 10% per rank (max +50%)

– increases enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency by 10% per rank (max +50%) Revival – revives once with 50% health

– revives once with 50% health Reroll – once per rank, allows you to get different item choices when leveling up

– once per rank, allows you to get different item choices when leveling up Skip – twice per rank, allows you to skip level up choices and get experience instead

– twice per rank, allows you to skip level up choices and get experience instead Banish – once per rank, allows you to remove an item from level up choices for the rest of the run

Now you know the best Vampire Survivors power ups, here’s how to unlock secret characters in Vampire Survivors, and a guide to Vampire Survivors weapon evolution to combine items to upgrade your gear.