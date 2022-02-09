Vampire Survivors weapon evolution guide

Want to know how to evolve weapons in Vampire Survivors? This roguelite indie game is rapidly gaining in popularity, as players discover the sheer joy of walking around a forest or library, slaying an ever-growing encroaching horde of monsters that just want to be very close to you.

It’s a relatively simple game to play, but mastering it and unlocking Vampire Survivors characters can get a little tricky if you don’t spec into the correct build from the start. To evolve an item in Vampire Survivors, you must first level up a weapon to its maximum level, collect its linked item when it appears on the level up screen, then kill a boss monster and open the chest it leaves behind. Unfortunately, you only have a few slots for weapons and items, so you must choose carefully.

The items that synergise well with a weapon aren’t necessarily the items you need to evolve them, so while you’ll want to pick up the candelabrador if you have the garlic weapon, you also need a pummarola to power it up. To help you figure out which items to keep, we’ve put together a list of all the possible Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions and which items you need to pick up when you level up.

Vampire Survivors weapon evolution combos

Here are all of the Vampire Survivors weapon evolution combos:

Axe + Candelabrador – Death Spiral

– Death Spiral Cross + Clover – Heaven Sword

– Heaven Sword Fire Wand + Spinach – Hellfire

– Hellfire King Bible + Spellbinder – Unholy Vespers

– Unholy Vespers Knife + Bracer – Thousand Edge

– Thousand Edge Magic Wand + Empty Tome – Holy Wand

– Holy Wand Whip + Hollow Heart – Bloody Tear

– Bloody Tear Garlic + Pummarola – Soul Eater

– Soul Eater Santa Water + Attractorb – La Borra

– La Borra Peachone + Ebony Wings – Vandalier (you can upgrade this once you get it)

Those are all of the weapon and item evolution combinations in Vampire Survivors. If you enjoy embarking on a fresh challenge every run, check out our list of the best roguelikes on PC.