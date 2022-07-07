Want to know how to kill the Vampire Survivors Ender boss? After months of updates that add so many well-hidden Vampire Survivors character unlocks and a ton of Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions to master, we now have our first proper boss. The Ender is a fusion of all five grim reaper enemies, a Super-Reaper if you will, and unlike every other enemy in the game, it fights back.

Is the Vampire Survivors Ender a tough fight? Not really, but only if you have the best Vampire Survivors builds. However, the main issue for newer players is that you may struggle to find this boss. There are visual cues that show when the boss is going to appear, but there are some things you need to do first.

How to find Ender in Vampire Survivors

As with most of the secrets in this roguelike game, you need to meet some conditions to make the Ender appear. You won’t be jumping over as many hurdles that some secret characters force you to, we’re looking at you Toasty, but it’s still complicated. Here’s how you unlock the Vampire Survivors Ender boss fight:

Unlock the Moongolow stage and play until you warp into a new area

Survive the gauntlet by weaving through enemies until you reach the Rosary

Pick up the Yellow Sign to the right of the Rosary

Play the Cappella Magna stage

If you have met the requirements, you’ll see a yellow hand snap its fingers, removing the rings and Metaglio parts. A few minutes later, the fingers snap again, this time removing all of your eggs. Once you reach the 30 minute mark, the screen begins to warp slightly before a portal sucks you in. All five Reapers appear before fusing into a monstrosity known as the Ender.

How to beat Ender in Vampire Survivors

Like every other enemy, the Ender chases you, but it also summons small black scythes that hurt you if you make contact with them. It also conjures lines of fire, coffins, or hooded cultists, all telegraphed by red lines. So long as you’re not inside these lines, you should be fine, but it’s best to keep going in one direction where possible to avoid getting trapped.

Any build can take on the Ender, but we highly recommend evolving the Magic Wand and either Garlic or the Holy Bible. The Holy Wand always attacks the boss as it’s the only enemy on-screen, while the Soul Eater and Unholy Vespers can help with the scythes this boss throws at you. If you want that extra bit of safety, you can also upgrade the Laurel. However, the yellow hand snaps away its evolution items at the beginning of the run, so you won’t be invincible.

It takes a while, but once you kill the Ender in Vampire Survivors, it drops the Great Gospel. This item allows you to upgrade weapons beyond their maximum stats if you enable it before starting a new run. If you still need a helping hand, why not check out our Vampire Survivors power ups guide to see where you should spend your gold. If all else fails, there are also Vampire Survivors cheats you can enable to make things easier for yourself.