The first Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 clan is confirmed, as a night-crawling icon from the original DnD-style RPG makes a return in upcoming Paradox and The Chinese Room sequel. We’ve heard already about Phyre, the playable character in Bloodlines 2, but now we have details on the first major vampiric clan, as well as Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 DLC. Paradox is also teasing something “unexpected” in a coming update.

With the Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release date on its way, we’re hungry (or rather, thirsty) for details on who we’re playing and who we’re slaying. One of the most anticipated RPG games coming to PC, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is much-deserved sequel to the 2004 original, itself based on the DnD-like tabletop game from 1991. A long time coming, we finally know the identity of one of four playable clans – the Brujah are back.

Also known as the Rabble, the Punks, and the Hipsters, the Brujah are Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2’s designated melee clan. If you align Phyre to the Brujah, expect early rewards via powerful attacks and brutal, upfront combat. The antithesis of stealth, the Brujah use a specialized martial art called the Disciplines, which Phyre can learn. Grab enemies, throw them into walls, bodyslam them. If you want to get right into the fray, the Brujah will be your clan of choice.

Paradox confirms that two additional clans – for a total of six – will arrive post-launch as part of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 DLC. And remember, the Brujah are just the first bloodsuckers to be formally unveiled. “Don’t get too comfortable though,” Paradox says, teasing further reveals, “there’s always something unexpected in World of Darkness.”

