Prime Gaming’s free games for November are here

With October rapidly winding to a close, Amazon Prime has announced Prime Gaming’s lineup of free games for November. Last month’s spooky games are being replaced by a slate of adventure games, including one of the better Diablo-likes of the past few years.

That would be action RPG game Victor Vran, which is currently free on the Prime Gaming page. As Victor Vran, you’re a licensed demon hunter, and while the storyline isn’t anything to write home about, the hunting demons part is pretty great. Victor Vran has an engaging combat system that’s definitely worth a look for any fans of Diablo or Path of Exile fans out there who are looking for a quick fix.

Smoke and Sacrifice, also free this month, is a fusion of RPG and survival game genres that casts you as Sachi, a mother traveling into a weird and grotesque underworld as she searches for her lost child. Think Don’t Starve with a more structured storyline.

Also free starting this month is A Knight’s Quest, which stars clumsy adventurer Rusty who “accidentally sets about the end of the world” over the course of this action adventure game that’s full of puzzles and enemies, as well as massive boss battles.

Prime subscribers will also get Victorian steampunk city builder Lethis: Path of Progress and the beautifully hand-animated Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan in this month’s offerings.

Some of October’s games will be disappearing from the Prime Gaming page November 13, including Dead Age, Layers of Fear, and Silver Chains, so be sure to go claim those before then if you want to add them to your Amazon Games library.

If you’re a subscriber, claim these and a bunch of other in-game loot by heading over to the Prime Gaming Loot page and signing in with your Amazon account.