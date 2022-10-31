Victoria 3 mod adds Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos

After less than a week on Steam, the Victoria 3 mod scene is blowing up, and one of them adds in unique new mechanics for H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu mythos

Victoria 3 mod Cthulhu mythos: A policeman in a uniform from the early 20th century lifts a lantern in the darkness
Victoria 3

Paradox’s latest grand strategy game has only been out since last week, but Victoria 3 mods are already flooding into the Steam Workshop. Just in time for Halloween, a popular expansion mod adds brand new map locations, interest groups, and mechanics to incorporate H.P. Lovecraft’s spooky Cthulhu mythos into the world of Victoria 3.

The Necronomicon mod, created by users Captain Nemo and EndsM, allows players to discover and explore a new landmass called R’lyeh. That’s the lost, sunken city in the South Pacific characterised by Lovecraft as being built with “non-Euclidean geometry” and where the elder god Cthulhu is said to sleep, awaiting his apocalyptic return.

The mod adds two new cultures, R’lyehian and Innsmouther, as well as three new interest groups that can form if you follow the new Necronomicon journal entries. These are the Cult of Cthulhu (which replaces the Devout), the Church of Starry Wisdom (which takes the place of the Intelligentsia), and the Esoteric Order of Dagon (formerly the Landowners).

The new journal entries can also unlock new technologies, depending on the choices you make, and the new interest groups can form a new political party called the Occultists.

The new journal event chain currently fires for R’lyeh itself, United Tribes, Madagascar, Liberia, Portugal, Chile, Mexico, Egypt, the United States, Britain, Zulu, Oman, New South Wales, Western Australia, Tasmania, South Australia, Dutch East Indies, Argentina, Miskito Kingdom, Cuba, the Qing, Korea, Japan, East India Company, and Russia.

You can install the mod simply by heading to the Necronomicon page in the Steam Workshop and clicking the Subscribe button.

Check out our guide to the Victoria 3 trade system if you’re still getting a handle on the basics of the game.

Top image: Call of Cthulhu, by Cyanide Studio

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

