War Thunder system requirements 2024

What are the War Thunder system requirements? If you’re thinking of dipping your toe into War Thunder in 2024, it could be quite a daunting task, but one obstacle you won’t need to worry about is the system requirements. The skill level? That’s all on you.

War Thunder is a game that thrives on a passionate community that lets its developers know exactly how it feels about all changes. One reason that the community continues to grow is that you won’t need the best graphics card or gaming CPU to get started.

The War Thunder minimum requirements are a very low bar to clear, but it has to be noted that these may only relate to gameplay at 720p. As for the hardware, no specifics are given on the CPU, instead, you only need to have a dual-core processor operating at 2.2GHz or higher. The RAM requirement is also low at just 4GB.

For your GPU, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7770. Both of these graphics cards were released over a decade ago, so you can see just how easy it is to get started with War Thunder, but your hardware is likely far superior to these minimum expectations.

Here are the War Thunder system requirements for 2024:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7770 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 570 CPU Dual-core 2.2GHz or better Intel Core i5 9600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 4GB 16GB Storage 17GB 95GB

Comparatively, the War Thunder recommended specs are quite a big jump up across the board. You’ll need to quadruple your RAM to 16GB while also now meeting a named CPU requirement of the Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

On the GPU front, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570. These graphics cards are still around seven to eight years old, but a considerable improvement over the minimum specs.

The War Thunder download size is also quite contentious. You only need 17GB of free storage for the minimum specs, while the recommended calls for a whopping 95GB. This is likely due to additional high-resolution textures being downloaded but it’s surprising nonetheless. While there is no requirement for an SSD, I highly recommend using one to reduce your loading times.

