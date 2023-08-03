If you take a look at my PCGamesN author bio, you’ll notice that it mentions League of Legends (and my poor financial choices) as well as Diablo. Both of these games are my all-time favorites of their respective genres. But what if there was a MOBA that combined the two? Enter Wardens Rising, an innovative matchup of Diablo and LoL.

Your adventure takes place in a turbulent future, where you are the bastion that keeps humanity’s foes at bay. You’ll be able to select from a pool of five different Wardens, a group of powerful heroes boasting different skills that will help you keep the hordes at bay.

Much like League of Legends, you’re tasked with defending your base’s core from your enemies. Where Wardens Rising borrows from Diablo, however, is that you won’t always be fighting against enemy players. There are two different sides to the game – the PvE campaign, and multiplayer mode where you face off against humanity’s foes in teams of four. Pretty neat, right?

As you blast your enemies into next week, you’ll be able to upgrade your gear and, in turn, grow in power. The way you build your heroes will be key, akin to both Diablo and League of Legends where, let’s be real, one wrong item can leave your champion six feet under.

Throughout the trailer we see our heroes darting around, soaring through the air, and using myriad weapons in an attempt to stem the tides of chaos. Combat looks flashy, the animation style gives me Fortnite vibes – all in all, Wardens Rising looks like a really good time.

One of the things I’ve always felt was missing from League of Legends was a place to really explore its lore. The rotating events often take place in different universes with their own stories (Star Guardian and Ruination are great examples), but it’s rare that we actually get a glimpse into the world of Runeterra.

While a lot of those questions are set to be answered in the League of Legends MMORPG (if it exists…), I like Wardens Rising’s solo campaign approach – in fact, given my affinity for storytelling, I love it. Just look at my Diablo 4 review; a strong narrative is the key to my heart.

The Wardens Rising release date is set for Q1 of 2024, according to the official Steam page, but you can wishlist it now if you fancy.

If you’re looking to pass the time, though, we have a list of all the best multiplayer games you can play with friends or, if you’re like me, the best story games to keep you on the edge of your seat.