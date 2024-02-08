Enter our Warframe giveaway to create your dream keyboard

There aren’t many games like Warframe that give players the freedom to create a deadly ninja. Customizing your ninja can be tricky as you have to consider your bio-metal suit (otherwise known as a Warframe), which weapons and blades to bring, and what skills might be needed to get the job done. Our latest giveaway doesn’t make designing the perfect Warframe any easier, but it will help to make your desk look better.

We’ve partnered with Digital Extremes, the developer of Warframe, and Hyperx, the makers of gaming hardware, to treat one of our lucky readers to a set of custom Warframe-themed keycaps. These orange and black custom keycaps are compatible with Hyperx keyboards and other popular gaming mechanical keyboards.

To be in with a chance of winning these customized keycaps, simply follow the instructions on the widget below. Double-check your details to ensure they’re correct, as the winner will be contacted via their nominated email address. This competition is open to our US and Canadian readers only.

PCGN – Digital Extremes x HyperX giveaway



