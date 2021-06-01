Warframe’s new Sisters of Parvos and their alien dogs will hunt you down

The next big update for Warframe is nearly here, and along with the reveal of the new warframe, Yareli, developer Digital Extremes has also lifted the lid on the main focus of the update: the Sisters of Parvos, the new Progenitor-based enemies after Kuva Liches, who will even send their killer alien dogs after the player.

As revealed in this month’s devstream, the player will be able to create their own unique Sister of Parvos adversary after completing a specific mission and donating a Zenith Crown to the Granum Void. Parvos Granum will then pop up with a bit of ominous expository dialogue and spawn one of the new Sisters, which the player should be able to finish off quite quickly if they’re careful – at least this time, but it won’t be so easy the next time.

While players search for Requiem mods in order to face their Sister on the Orbiter, just like with Kuva Liches they’ll have to face the Sister’s allies that have been sent out to kill the player. However, instead of Kuva Thralls, the Sister of Parvos sends out an alien hound, which will be more difficult to kill – but more rewarding.

Once all three Requiem pieces have been retrieved and all the dogs have been killed (aww), the Sister Nemesis will flee and spawn at a specific node in the Railjack system. Players can then take on the sister at any time they want, and the mission also has matchmaking so other players can join them in the fight.

Along with these encounters, there will be new “sister” variants of existing weapons, such as Arca Plasmor, Flux Rifle, Tetra, and the Cycron, which will presumably be rewards for defeating either the Sister Nemesis or their hounds and will surely have unique stats. Furthermore, just like with Kuva Liches, any Sisters of Parvos generated will have their own Ephemera, which can look seriously cool.

While no specific date for the Sisters of Parvos and Yareli warframe update was given, Tennocon 2021 is only next month so it’s highly likely it will either be revealed then or the update will drop at the same time. There’s always something big going on with one of the best multiplayer games around, and it just got its biggest update yet, so it’s well worth jumping in if you haven’t already.