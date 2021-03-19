Warframe’s huge Corpus Proxima update is out now

It’s here, at long last: one of Warframe’s most significant updates in years, Corpus Proxima and the New Railjack, has arrived. The update brings with it big changes to the way the space MMORPG’s Railjack system works, reducing the amount of grind and weaving ship-to-ship Railjack gameplay together with Warframe’s more traditional high speed space ninja action.

We ran through most of the updates coming with Corpus Proxima and the New Railjack earlier this month when developer Digital Extremes published its latest Dev Workshop post about it. In that, the team explains how Railjack has been changed to give players more control over what they’re doing during Railjack gameplay, even if they’re crewing another player’s ship. You’ll no longer need to own either a drydock or dojo in order to have a Railjack ship, and the Railjacks themselves have been redesigned to be more compact and fun to fly.

“Integrating some of our players’ favorite gameplay, like Necramechs, and adding new core Warframe modes, into this new update transforms Corpus Proxima & The New Railjack into something more unified and essential,” Digital Extremes COO Sheldon Carter says. “This update is so incredibly diverse!”

The update is meant to lay the foundations for Warframe’s next big update, Call of the Tempestarii. If you haven’t already, now is the time to get working on your own Railjack – and it’s easier than ever to get your hands on one now that the patch is here.