Soulframe is Warframe dev’s Studio Ghibli inspired next MMO

Digital Extremes has announced Soulframe, a new MMO inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli that is currently in early development status. The Warframe developer has continually pushed new updates for its RPG game over seven years of live service – storied content, quality of life changes, new ways to play with weapons, additional Warframes, and new mounts. With the development team shifting and Rebecca Ford now the creative director of Warframe, the studio has unveiled its next multiplayer game at TennoCon 2022.

Soulframe, which was initially speculated about after the filing of a trademark by Digital Extremes in May, showcases an entirely new free-to-play action-hybrid MMORPG from the developers of Warframe. “With Soulframe’s worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favourites like Never Ending Story and those elaborate fantasy worlds,” says Soulframe creative director Geoff Crookes.

The newly announced MMO game draws influence from different fantasy genres and art, but is not solely influenced by western artistry. The works of Hayao Miyazaki alongside other Studio Ghibli projects are key inspirations for Soulframe’s fantastical elements. “Our team has a fond love for Miyazaki and Princess Mononoke where there is this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we’ll be exploring a lot of themes around nature, restoration, and exploration in this new title,” Crookes explains.

Digital Extremes says that the direction of Soulframe will be recognizable for many players of Warframe. You can start to follow Soulframe’s early stages in anticipation of its launch on the Soulframe Instagram, subscribe to the game’s YouTube channel, and visit the official Soulframe website to start registering your interest ahead of the game’s release.

The Soulframe website will have an interactive puzzle before giving players the option to join for updates, access, information, and more on Digital Extremes’ new intellectual property releasing at a later date. Users can also “declare their Envoy” to reserve their in-game Soulframe character name for the impending game.

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN for additional details, knowledge, interviews, and more on Soulframe. This all-new cel-shaded fantasy game, with its aesthetics inspired heavily by Studio Ghibli’s expansive and sprawling creative history, will no doubt be highly anticipated for lovers of Hayao Miyazaki’s works as well as by fans of Warframe.