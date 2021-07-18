Warframe: The New War is out this year with playable Veso and Teshin

At TennoCon 2021 this weekend, Warframe developer Digital Extremes lifted the lid on the exciting The New War expansion. It’s the first proper next-gen focused expansion, so it comes with an updated engine, and it’s confirmed for release this year. Even better, a few fan favourite characters will be playable for the first time during the main story quest.

Warframe: The New War has been teased as far back as TennoCon 2018, with hints and cinematics building out of the series’ Old War. In the new story, as revealed in the trailer below, Earth’s Cetus fortress and the Corpus fleet lie in ruins after an attack by the Sentients – which players will have to fight together to defeat.

Exciting stuff for sure, but while a lot of the story is under wraps Digital Extremes has confirmed that Corpus Engineer Veso, Grineer Soldier Kahl-175, and Conclave master Teshin – who has personally been teasing the Sentients’ arrival for a while now – will all be playable during The New War’s main story quests.

Beyond the story, the developer also confirmed numerous updates on the technical side. Alongside a graphical update to go with the PS5/Xbox Series X release, Warframe will also add cross-progression across all platforms when The New War launches – even on mobile, which is currently being developed. “Community is incredibly important to us and opening up cross-play and cross-save is just one of many more efforts we’ll take on to bring more players together,” confirms chief operating officer Sheldon Carter.

Apart from the trailer above, fans can also check out the full 30-minute demo of The New War right here. Apart from the expansion, Nidus Prime was confirmed as the next Warframe coming this Summer, and the part-Warframe part-Sentient Caliban is coming alongside The New War. Another piece of good news – the Epic exclusive Unreal Tournament weapon bundle is available again.

There’s no word yet on an exact release date for the expansion this year, but expect it to be locked down in the next couple of months.