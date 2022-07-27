The best Warhammer 40K strategy game just added lots of daemons

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector's Daemonic Update adds Khornate Daemons and a new siege objective type to the turn-based strategy game

Ian Boudreau

Published:

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

If you want the closest experience to playing the original tabletop version of Warhammer 40K on PC right now, you’d best be playing Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. It’s a turn-based PC strategy game that’s comparatively faithful to the hobby shop version, and there’s a major Battlesector update out now that adds in our favourite boys in red, the daemons of Khorne. The best part is, it’s free.

The Daemonic Update for Battlesector includes the new Daemons of Khorne minor faction to Planetary Supremacy. At their disposal, the daemons have the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the Skull Cannon, all of which are designed for maximum extraction of blood and skulls for good ol’ Khorne and his throne.

The update also adds a new objective type for skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack battles for Planetary Supremacy. It’s called Siege, and it requires the attacking player to capture four strategic points on the map as the defender attempts to eliminate their army.

Speaking of maps, there are three new ones included in the new update: the Blood Angels-themed Fortress of Redemption, the Tyranid-flavoured Feeding Grounds, and a Necron-themed map called Blackstone. They’ll all be used in base attack battles during Planetary Supremacy, as well as in skirmish and multiplayer games.

Head over to our sister site Wargamer if you need to study up on your Warhammer 40,000 rules and lore.

More Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector stories
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Latest Deals
More from PCGamesN