The best Warhammer 40K strategy game just added lots of daemons

If you want the closest experience to playing the original tabletop version of Warhammer 40K on PC right now, you’d best be playing Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. It’s a turn-based PC strategy game that’s comparatively faithful to the hobby shop version, and there’s a major Battlesector update out now that adds in our favourite boys in red, the daemons of Khorne. The best part is, it’s free.

The Daemonic Update for Battlesector includes the new Daemons of Khorne minor faction to Planetary Supremacy. At their disposal, the daemons have the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the Skull Cannon, all of which are designed for maximum extraction of blood and skulls for good ol’ Khorne and his throne.

The update also adds a new objective type for skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack battles for Planetary Supremacy. It’s called Siege, and it requires the attacking player to capture four strategic points on the map as the defender attempts to eliminate their army.

Speaking of maps, there are three new ones included in the new update: the Blood Angels-themed Fortress of Redemption, the Tyranid-flavoured Feeding Grounds, and a Necron-themed map called Blackstone. They’ll all be used in base attack battles during Planetary Supremacy, as well as in skirmish and multiplayer games.

