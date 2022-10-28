Get Warhammer 40K Darktide for free with Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards still have plenty of performance to offer, and can be had for a much more reasonable price compared to just a few months ago. Now, the value offered by these pixel pushers has just gone up by a factor of 40,000, as they now come bundled with a free copy of Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Imperial Edition.

Whether you’re eyeing up the best graphics card in the Nvidia RTX 3000 series or would prefer to save your cash on a cheaper, less powerful GPU, everything from the RTX 3060 upwards is eligible for the offer.

GeForce RTX pixel pushers are an ideal pairing for Warhammer 40K: Darktide, as they can all use Nvidia DLSS to boost fps and support Nvidia Reflex to minimise input lag. That’s not forgetting their ability to run the game’s ray tracing settings, including reflections and global illumination.

The Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Imperial Edition comes packed with some extra bonuses for the FPS game, including exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetics in addition to a heap of premium currency.

You have until December 8, 2022 to get in on this offer, but codes can be redeemed up until January 9, 2023. You can check out the official Nvidia blog post for more information.