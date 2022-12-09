Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 gameplay unveils Steam shooter at TGAs

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 gameplay, shown live at The Game Awards, makes the tabletop and RPG franchise look more vibrant than ever, as the action-adventure game from Saber prepares to hit Steam in 2023, and Warhammer 40K Darktide continues to impress.

Despite the technical issues noted in our Warhammer 40K Darktide review, the co-op FPS game adds a dazzling new chapter to the space sci-fi series, which is set to get bigger, louder, and bloodier with Space Marine 2, the somewhat unexpected sequel to 2011’s original.

The new gameplay trailer, shown at The Game Awards (check out the full list of TGA winners) offers only a few spare glances at what to expect, but from hacking to slashing, shooting and jetpacking, it seems like Titus is back in form, wielding his trademark chainsword and thunder hammer as he obliterates swarms of Tyranids.

With that chunky armour, Titus’ gruff voice, and the sheer torrents of on-screen blood, Space Marine 2 has more than a hint of Gears of War. At the same time, the combat feels more Devil May Cry or Metal Gear Rising, as you charge headlong into masses of enemies and rip them apart from the middle. It also looks a bit Elden Ring and Dark Souls – that gothic architecture, and the seemingly massive zones that sprawl out ahead of Titus every time he walks into a new area, make it seem like Saber is taking cues from FromSoftware.

No specific Space Marine 2 release date has been given yet, except to say it’s out in 2023, but you can wishlist it now on Steam. There’s also a hefty collector’s edition coming, which includes a very pretty statue of Titus tearing apart a Tyranid.

