New Warhammer game that “doesn’t deserve the hate” is 80% off on Steam

Despite much preferring the grimdark world of Warhammer 40k, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin somehow drew me in. Between the promise of a potential new Dawn of War and the stunning trailers, RoR looked like the perfect tide-over until Space Marine 2, yet it released to middling reviews and has arguably struggled to make its mark.

Perhaps overshadowed by sister title Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin hasn’t had a great time post-launch. In our preview of the strategy game, we cited issues with the charge and retreat options being on the same key (which was later fixed) and general instability, which marred what could have been a fun fantasy experience.

In terms of reviews, the game didn’t fare much better. On Steam, 50% of recent reviews are positive, with the overall count coming in at 59% positive, landing it in the ‘mixed’ category. Frontier itself noted in a November 27 press release that “sales to date have been lower than expected,” and, unfortunately, looking at its player count (186 at the time of writing), I don’t think that perspective will have changed much.

It has, however, seen players flock to it over the last few days, no doubt due to the fact it’s sitting at a whopping 80% off in the ongoing Frontier sale. Yes, that’s right: you can currently get Warhammer: Age of Simar – Realms of Ruin for just $11.99 / £9.99, down from $59.99 / £49.99. This is its lowest price ever, and follows a 75% discount during the recent spring Steam sale. You’ll have until Monday April 15 to pick it up.

Our Warhammer-obsessed sister site, Wargamer, loved Realms of Ruin, claiming it “doesn’t deserve the hate.” So, if you’re looking for something to tide you over until the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 release date, maybe this is just what you need.

