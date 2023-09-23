Warhammer Vermintide 2’s Necromancer weapons are a spooky delight

As the Warhammer Vermintide 2 Necromancer career gets ready to unleash its undead pals on the armies of Chaos and the Skaven hordes alike, developer Fatshark reveals the weapons that Sienna will get to use in the upcoming Warhammer Vermintide 2 update. With a devastating scythe and a staff offering her unique magic abilities for the new career, you’ll be making and reanimating corpses in equal measure.

Our initial look at the new Warhammer Vermintide 2 career, which turns spell-slinger Sienna into a Necromancer, showcased her skeletal army, but didn’t reveal too many details. Now, developer Fatshark shows what Necromancer Sienna can bring to the team in this latest update to one of the best co-op games on PC.

First up is the Ensorcelled Reaper, a heavy, slow-moving but powerful scythe. It’s a bit of a change for Sienna but should allow her to cleave her way through the hordes in style – and you’ll be able to use the Ensorcelled Reaper with her previous careers as well. The Soulstealer Staff, meanwhile, is exclusive to the Necromancer career, offering “vile magicks” that can seek out the very souls of nearby enemies, just as the name suggests.

If you aren’t feeling either of these new weapons, don’t fear, because Necromancer Sienna also has access to all of her existing staves and melee weapons with the sole exception of the Flamestorm Staff. That means she’s got 11 other options at her disposal, should you need them.

These join her other abilities, with an army of six skeletons that can either be given direct commands or left to their own devices, attacking nearby enemies and distracting them to afford you more free space to do your work. While the skeletons don’t deal out a ton of hurt, they should act as welcome tanks, letting you line up those hefty slices from the Ensorcelled Reaper to carve through the masses.

They’ll also be very welcome for anyone who prefers to play Warhammer Vermintide 2 solo, as getting overwhelmed can be a big problem when you don’t have other players there to help draw some of the attention. Fatshark says additional dev blogs will be forthcoming to cover other aspects of Sienna’s playstyle as we head toward the Warhammer Vermintide 2 Necromancer release date of Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Have a look through the other Warhammer Vermintide 2 careers if you’re trying to decide what team you want to set up to support Sienna’s new abilities. There are plenty more of the best Warhammer games out there too these days, so make sure you’re not missing out.