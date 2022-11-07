Watch Dogs: Legion finally looks and plays like the Ubisoft E3 trailer

Watch Dogs: Legion, the hacking, open-world game sequel to Watch Dogs 2, finally looks and plays like the original Ubisoft E3 trailer, as a new mod removes all the graphics downgrades to showcase Aiden Pearce and company in ultra high fidelity.

Similar to the original Watch Dogs, when Watch Dogs: Legion was first unveiled at E3 2019, it looked absolutely glorious, considerably more glorious in fact than the final release version from 2020. Lighting, textures, ambient effects – everything in the launch build looks just a little murkier than the initial E3 showcase. But a new mod helps restore Watch Dogs: Legion to its original beauty.

“E3 Settings” by modder SlyCooperReloadedCoded (I love writing out some of these usernames) introduces a graphics preset supposedly named e3_marketing, which pushes Watch Dogs: Legion to the absolute peak of performance. “A custom settings preset Ubisoft used for marketing purposes,” claims SlyCooper, “anything less than an RTX 3090 most likely can’t handle it.”

If you have a mega-powerful PC, however, you can now run Watch Dogs: Legion in the style it was originally trailed. Animation seems smoother, lighting is more dynamic – the whole hacking game almost looks like it was built for a brand-new hardware generation, perfect for breathing fresh life into Ubisoft’s dystopian London.

You can download E3 settings now from Nexus Mods. And if you’re hungry for more Ubisoft news, it may interest you that the developer has confirmed a new standalone Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game is in development, helped by the creators of For Honor.

Alternatively, you might want to get ahead with some of the other best upcoming games. We also have the lowdown on the other greatest multiplayer games on PC, or perhaps some superb sandbox games if jacking cars, collecting loot, and scratching off quests is how you want to spend the holiday period.