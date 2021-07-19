Windows 10 gaming PCs will get the NVMe SSD-enhancing DirectStorage API after all

Microsoft’s Windows 11 announcement was laced with gaming features that were initially said to be exclusive to the new operating system, but in an unusual 180-degree turn, that no longer looks to be the case. DirectX developers have since revealed that the DirectStorage API will, in fact, be coming to Windows 10 builds newer than version 1909 so the feature “can reach as many gamers as possible.”

Working in a similar way to the Velocity Architecture seen on the Xbox Series X and S consoles, the API lets your SSD communicate directly with your graphics card, bypassing the CPU and helping to reduce load times in DirectX 12-based games.

As Auto HDR is already included in Windows 10 insider builds, it means the new OS no longer has any exclusive gaming features that we know of. You’ve still got other things to look forward to, however, such as a large UI overhaul, a new Microsoft Store, native Android apps, and a centralised start menu. Still, as Microsoft might not push a free Windows 11 update to your current gaming PC until 2022, it’s great Microsoft is ensuring its older OS still offers an equal experience when it comes to playing the best PC games.

If you decide to stick with Windows 10 on your current rig, you’ve still got over four years of support from security vulnerabilities and bugs. After that point, you might finally have to make the switch if you want a fully secure operating system.