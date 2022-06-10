Windows 11 update blip puts OS on unsupported gaming PCs

A Windows 11 update has accidentally rolled out to unsupported devices, raising questions over the operating system’s strict TPM requirements. Dubbed ‘ Sun Valley 2’, the first major OS was unintentionally pushed to nearly every machine enrolled on the Windows Insider Program, but Microsoft insists the blip was a bug.

Over on Reddit, users are sharing evidence of the Windows 11 update incident, which lead to incompatible builds receiving the yet-to-be-released overhaul (via Techradar). User Clean-Application130 highlights a message that states their Intel Skylake gaming PC now meets minimum requirements, despite the fact the CPU doesn’t pass Microsoft’s TPM standards.

The update has now been removed, and Microsoft says it’s investigating the situation. The software giant also insists that its requirements have not changed, but the rollout quirk suggests that TPM restrictions aren’t explicitly linked to incompatibility. That’s not to say you should install Windows 11 on an unsupported machine, as there could still be security concerns when it comes to workarounds.

Microsoft says PC users are picking up Windows 11 faster than Windows 10, but its TPM requirements act as a barrier to entry if you’ve got an older rig. Naturally, some enthusiasts will be nervous to make the OS jump, especially if it impacts a machine’s ability to boost fps. That said, the new operating system is packed with gaming boons, like a DirectStorage API and auto HDR abilities.

If you’re a member of the Insider Program and own a Windows 11 compatible PC, you should be able to dive into version 22H2. The OS revamp includes a new spotlight wallpaper and live captions – an accessibility tool that boasts text-to-speech functionality.