Classic RPGs arrive on PC Game Pass to celebrate QuakeCon

QuakeCon 2022 gets underway today, and to help celebrate, Microsoft is adding some classic RPGs and FPS games from Bethesda’s back catalogue to PC Game Pass. The subscription service will add games from the Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Quake series today, and several classic titles will be available free on the Microsoft Store.

Starting August 18, PC Game Pass will add Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Wolfenstein 3D, Quake 4, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard to its library. The Game Pass debut of Return to Castle Wolfenstein, the 2001 revival of the decades-old franchise, was hinted at earlier this month when it showed up on the Xbox Insiders preview program.

Redguard and Battlespire, two retro games from way back in the early days of The Elder Scrolls, recently showed up on Steam (following the shutdown of the Bethesda launcher earlier this year). Now those are joining PC Game Pass’ list of offerings as well.

Several free games that have been available on Steam are also popping up on the Microsoft Store today: the Elder Scrolls: Arena, the Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, and Quake Champions. If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you’ll also get a perk that unlocks all the champions in Quake Champions. Nice.

While they won’t be free games, you will be able to purchase Heretic: Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings on the Microsoft Store today as well.

Head over to Bethesda’s Twitch channel if you’d like to tune into QuakeCon 2022 live.