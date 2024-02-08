The worst part of one of the best FPS games has finally been fixed

If the devs don’t fix something, modders will. Over half a decade since Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was released, someone’s created a way to skip the cutscenes, allowing you to get to the good stuff – shooting Nazis – even quicker.

This isn’t to say the cutscenes in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus are bad – they’re great – but we don’t need to sit through them on playthrough of the FPS game. Likewise, not everybody cares to be forced to absorb narrative elements, it’s nice to have the option to gloss over them for whatever reason.

The Advanced Options mod includes an ability to fast forward any cutscene or sequence you want. It’s something that may sound small, but these scenes make replaying The New Colossus a bit of a chore at times. I’m not booting it up to watch BJ Blazkowicz recruit more people to anti-fascist movement, I’m booting it up to pump bullets into Nazis.

There’s a lot of great writing throughout The New Colossus, and the narrative makes for a more heartrending experience than you might think. But once you’ve seen it, you might prefer to just gloss over those scenes. Now you can!

Other options in the mod, from Kaibz, include removing BJ’s monologues (I’d be less inclined to get rid of those), flashlight in any stage, custom UI, and camera stability sliders. It’s a strong list of features that’ll improve the game for many players, and might even give developer MachineGames some ideas about the next project.

