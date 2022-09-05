WoW Dragonflight Hearthstone quest finally unites MMO and card game

A WoW Dragonflight Hearthstone quest finally brings the classic MMORPG and its associated card game together in one, fun-filled adventure that you won’t want to miss.

For nearly a decade now Hearthstone has served as Blizzard Entertainment’s flagship card battler. The game, which initially launched in March 2014, pulls from and builds upon the World of Warcraft universe in a huge way, offering inspiration for its hero classes, base cards set, and over a dozen expansions.

Although Hearthstone has done an incredible job over the years building on the lore and characters of WoW, it’s been mostly a one-way street relationship between the two games. The card game has created a digital-card version of nearly every single character from the Warcraft universe and has even created tons of its own lore expanding on the franchise’s locations and iconic characters. However, there is little to no content that comes from Hearthstone in WoW, leaving fans of the game wishing there was more crossover.

Now, finally, World of Warcraft is repaying the favor and introducing Hearthstone into the MMO with a new quest in the game’s next expansion, Dragonflight. Wowhead gave a breakdown of the new quest, titled ‘Legendary Foil,’ which stars a Pandaren Hearthstone fan named Guo-Hee Calmwater. Guo joined the Dragonscale Expedition to hunt down legendary HS cards in the Dragon Isles. After the quest kicks off, players discover her family’s most beloved card was stolen by a Mysterious Apparition drakonoid ghost.

After the player defeats the ghost in combat, and the card is returned to Guo, it is revealed that the ghost needs to have his name enshrined in the hall of fame for the ancient version of Hearthstone to properly pass on. To cap off the quest, the ghost offers the player to craft their very own Hearthstone card which has a handful of customization options. Then, players can watch Guo and the Apparition ghost duke it out in a Hearthstone match, although we won’t spoil you on who wins the match.

The quest is a love letter to fans of both the card game and the MMO, and successfully brings the charm of Hearthstone over to the Warcraft universe for the very first time.

If you’re looking to dive into World of Warcraft Dragonflight, here’s our guide for the best WoW addons. Or, if you are looking to decimate opponents in the card game, then here’s our guide on the best decks in Hearthstone.