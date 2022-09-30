WoW Dragonflight raid is cross-faction from day one

Blizzard Entertainment shocked MMORPG fans everywhere when they finally announced a release date for the next World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. Along with the November 28 release date announcement also came more information about the expansion’s first raid, the Vault of the Incarnates

The raid will be available two weeks after the WoW Dragonflight release date. The kicker came when Blizzard revealed that on day one of the raid’s release cross-faction would be available so players from both the Horde and Alliance can come together to tackle what lies within.

The game’s devs initially brought cross-faction play to retail WoW with patch 9.2.5 with not only raids but Torghast runs, dungeons, and RBGs. Now, with the very first raid in Dragonflight, Blizzard are continuing to push for more cross-faction content right off the bat and bring harmony to the long-battling factions of Azeroth.

December 12 opens up Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties for Vault of the Incarnates. On top of that, Mythic+ and PvP Season 1 also start that very same day as well as a new list of dungeon rotation for Mythic+. Here are all of the new and returning dungeons:

Ruby Life Pools

The Nokhud Offensive

The Azure Vault

Algeth’ar Academy

Halls of Valor (Legion)

Court of Stars (Legion)

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (Warlords of Draenor)

Temple of the Jade Serpent (Mists of Pandaria)

As Blizzard continues to encourage cross-faction play they continue to break down all barriers in the game so that World of Warcraft players can enjoy the game’s content together regardless of the faction they chose from the jump.

If you are looking to dive in the next WoW expansion, here’s our WoW Dragonflight alpha preview as well as the best WoW addons so you can be ready on day one.