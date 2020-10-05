What if World of Warcraft’s soundtrack was synthwave, though?

Like many people I imagine, I tap along on my keyboard while listening to music while I work. While setting up this morning, I stumbled across a collection of synthwave takes on World of Warcraft‘s music. I listen to a bunch of soundtracks usually so I threw it on and, reader, it is quite good indeed.

It comes from a chap called Jay the Tavern Bard. If you’re familiar with WoW you may recognise him as he won the Blizzcon talent contest in 2017 with another tune called Tales Of Azeroth. Anyway, this one is called World of Synthcraft and features spins on 11 different tracks. As Wowhead reports, the influences for the jams include Dance with the Dead, Scandroid, and The Midnight.

“The reason I made the album is because I saw that the recent DMCA takedowns on Twitch were really affecting members of the streaming community and I realised there was an awesome opportunity to give something back to the community that has given me so much love and support,” the musician tells Wowhead. “Being that I am a huge World of Warcraft nerd and a content creator, as well as most of my friends being content creators for the same game, I saw that it was a much easier way to transition my learning into something amazing.

“Now I know synthwave isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, it is something I personally enjoyed working on and know that for some it’s quite relaxing to listen to while gaming. It probably doesn’t help that Cyberpunk 2077 is on my mind as well as the ever ‘breathtaking’ Keanu Reeves.”

You can check out a YouTube video of the songs down below. One of WoW’s veteran composers, Neal Acree, even gave it his stamp of approval.

If you’d like to support Jay, you can find him on Spotify, Bandcamp, and iTunes. You can also read Wowhead’s full article for more information about how the album came together.

The World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date has been delayed, in case you missed it. The WoW: Shadowlands pre-patch is out next week, though, so it’s not all bad. We’ve put together a WoW: Shadowlands changes guide in the meantime to help you prepare.