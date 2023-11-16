Is World of Warcraft on Steam? Blizzard’s long-running MMORPG has been synonymous with PC gaming since it launched in 2004. In the years since World of Warcraft established itself as one of the biggest games of all time, Steam has followed a similar trajectory, transforming the digital storefront into a hub for PC users.

The idea of World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s star MMORPG game coming to Steam would seem preposterous only a few years ago, but a lot has changed recently. 2023 marked the first time Blizzard brought its games over to a new platform, starting with Overwatch 2 on Steam. Suddenly, World of Warcraft on Steam doesn’t seem out of reach anymore.

Can I get World of Warcraft on Steam?

No, World of Warcraft is not available on Steam right now. This could change as Blizzard has been releasing select titles on Steam throughout 2023.

World of Warcraft is Blizzard’s only game that requires players to pay a monthly subscription fee to access the game servers. There are plenty of subscription-based MMOs on Steam already, so there’s no reason to think this could cause any problems in bringing the game to the platform.

Unlike games on other digital storefronts, Battle.net is unique because it doesn’t have an in-game overlay. This makes adding Blizzard games like World of Warcraft to your Steam account a breeze as you won’t have to worry about any overlay conflicts.

How to add World of Warcraft to Steam

Gain access to the Steam overlay with its built-in web browser and chat functionality by adding World of Warcraft to your Steam account. The process is the same for every game, but here are the instructions if you haven’t done this before:

Launch Steam and head to the box in the bottom left corner of the application.

Press ‘Add a game’, then click the ‘Add a Non-Steam Game’ box.

You should be able to find World of Warcraft in the list of applications Steam displays, otherwise, you may have to point Steam to the game’s directory.

And that’s everything you need to know about World of Warcraft’s availability on Steam. Dominate your opponents by utilizing our WoW Dragonflight tier list to find out which classes are the best for PvE and PvE. If you can’t afford the monthly subscription fee, don’t worry as we have a list of the best free games to play. Can you run it? Check the World of Warcraft system requirements on PCGameBenchmark.