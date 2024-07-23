We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

How to take part in the WoW The War Within beta

Here's how to gain access to The War Within beta once you've received your invitation to play the first part of the WoW expansion.

WoW The War Within beta: Xal'atath smirks at the viewer, her eyes glimmering in the dark.
Gina Lees's Avatar

Published:

World of Warcraft 

How do you access the World of Warcraft The War Within beta? If you just can’t wait to experience the first installment of the Worldsoul Saga, here’s how you can explore the subterranean depths of Azeroth before the full expansion.

The WoW War Within beta went live on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, two-and-a-half months prior to The War Within release date. Players who pre-ordered the Epic Edition of Blizzard’s acclaimed online fantasy game could access the beta immediately, while standard players could opt-in on the expansion’s official website. Successful applicants were sent an invitation to participate, but there are a few additional steps required to launch the beta and take part in the World of Warcraft expansion.

YouTube Thumbnail

How to access The War Within beta

Here is how to access the World of Warcraft: The War Within beta:

  • Sign up for the WoW The War Within beta on the official website.
  • If you’re granted entry to the beta, open Battle.net.
  • Select World of Warcraft from the favorites bar or Games tab.
  • Open the Game Version drop-down menu located above the play button.
  • Select The War Within beta.
  • Click PLAY to launch the beta.
  • Create a new character or use the character copy to import your existing Dragonflight character.
  • Enter and play the game!

Players are notified via email about access to The War Within beta before and during the beta, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for an invitation. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best MMOs to see where games like WoW stack up against the competition. We also have a list of the best RPGs if you’d rather try something that doesn’t require an active internet connection.

Gina is a part-time senior guides writer at PCGamesN and can usually be found with her head in a book, writing thriller and horror stories, or playing narrative-driven adventure games in front of an episode of It's Always Sunny. Gina loves to wander the plains in Valheim, explore the Settled Systems in Starfield, wish for new characters in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, and bash zombies and other monstrous critters in horror games. Alongside her dedication to sim management games, she also covers Minecraft and Final Fantasy. She's currently very invested in Baldur's Gate 3 and getting her trusty companions to the end alive.