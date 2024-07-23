How to take part in the WoW The War Within beta

How do you access the World of Warcraft The War Within beta? If you just can’t wait to experience the first installment of the Worldsoul Saga, here’s how you can explore the subterranean depths of Azeroth before the full expansion.

The WoW War Within beta went live on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, two-and-a-half months prior to The War Within release date. Players who pre-ordered the Epic Edition of Blizzard’s acclaimed online fantasy game could access the beta immediately, while standard players could opt-in on the expansion’s official website. Successful applicants were sent an invitation to participate, but there are a few additional steps required to launch the beta and take part in the World of Warcraft expansion.

How to access The War Within beta

Here is how to access the World of Warcraft: The War Within beta:

Sign up for the WoW The War Within beta on the official website.

If you’re granted entry to the beta, open Battle.net.

Select World of Warcraft from the favorites bar or Games tab.

Open the Game Version drop-down menu located above the play button.

Select The War Within beta.

Click PLAY to launch the beta.

Create a new character or use the character copy to import your existing Dragonflight character.

Enter and play the game!

Players are notified via email about access to The War Within beta before and during the beta, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for an invitation. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best MMOs to see where games like WoW stack up against the competition. We also have a list of the best RPGs if you’d rather try something that doesn’t require an active internet connection.