WoW The War Within release coming soon, but first there’s pirates

World of Warcraft recently made waves with its big reveal of World of Warcraft’s three-part expansion, the Worldsoul Saga. Following the big sneak peek at Blizzard’s upcoming storyline, we’ve been wondering when the first piece of its first chapter will launch. Various preorders and story speculations later, we now know that the behemoth developer plans to release the beginning part of the Worldsoul Saga much sooner than you may think.

That’s right, the first piece of World of Warcraft‘s big expansion arrives sooner rather than later. Since the announcement trailer dropped during BlizzCon 2023, we’ve known that The War Within will come sometime next year. Now, we know that it’ll be here in the summer of 2024, with a new campaign story, delves, dungeons, a race, a raid, zones, a new PvP season, and more.

Following close behind The War Within’s launch, the MMORPG will also receive an update containing even more story content to play through, with new quests and an exciting event to celebrate the game’s impressive 20th anniversary. If you find you can’t wait for all this to come at once and wish for an early taste of the Worldsoul Saga‘s debut, there’s no need to fret.



You can access The War Within even sooner if you take part in its beta, which drops sometime in the late spring or early summer. The chapter’s beta access accompanies the addition of fresh world events, Blizzard’s upcoming Warbands system, and its long-awaited flight changes which see Dynamic Flying enabled for all existing flying mounts, including Druid flight forms.

The dev’s 2024 roadmap contains other upcoming WoW features to help tide us over until the summer. Most notably, it looks like we’re getting pirates despite Blizzard president Mike Ybarra’s September 4 post that simply asserts there will be, “No pirates.” The mysterious reveal on the roadmap has thrilled fans taking to Twitter threads to speculate about the possible pirates nonetheless.

Pirates or no pirates, the Worldsoul Saga will transport us to the never-before-seen depths of WoW’s lore. Chris Metzen, Warcraft’s executive creative director, described the Worldsoul Saga as “too big to contain.” The War Within alone will show us new subterranean kingdoms, while all three chapters see us exploring the “old world.”

If you’re interested in learning more about or preordering the first part now, head over to The War Within’s official website. Until the chapter’s alpha and beta test access drops, we can look forward to Dragonflight’s own coming updates. And, apparently, pirates? As one player writes, “If I say it enough, eventually, we will get it.”

