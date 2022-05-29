Hearing-impaired guild beats WoW Sepulcher of the First Ones

A World of Warcraft guild populated primarily with deaf and hard of hearing members has completed the ‘Ahead of the Curve’ achievement in the MMO game – meaning that this hearing-impaired guild, called Undaunted, has beaten The Jailer boss and completed the difficult WoW Sepulcher of the First Ones raid on Heroic difficulty.

The tough raid Sepulcher of the First Ones was added earlier this year and was originally so tricky that Blizzard had to release a patch to make it easier. The race to complete the raid on Mythic difficulty took a gruelling 18 days for some of the best World of Warcraft players around. Doing it on Heroic difficulty is still a challenge, but doing it without any voice communication?

Well, Undaunted guild managed just that (via Icy Veins). Undaunted is a guild “built by and for the Deaf and hard of hearing community”, and they just finished off The Jailer and bested WoW’s Sepulcher of the First Ones raid without any voice chat whatsoever – which took 120 attempts, apparently.

The team states that Undaunted is now in “the top 15% guilds in the world for heroic clearing” – and is preparing to tackle Sepulcher of the First Ones on Mythic difficulty. Good luck!

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the MMO’s next expansion, and Blizzard is aiming for the next Mythic raid race to be slightly less than an “unhealthy” 18-day marathon. We’re sure Undaunted will be relieved to hear that.