WoW The War Within beta start date announced, and it’s really soon

World of Warcraft fans eager to jump into the game’s upcoming tenth expansion, The War Within, will be pleased to know that a start date for the beta test period has finally been confirmed. Fortunately, there’s not long to wait until you can dive deep into the dangerous worlds that lie beneath Azeroth.

Blizzard is commemorating 20 years of its acclaimed MMORPG by launching the Worldsoul Saga, an epic story spread across three expansions: The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan. They’ll take World of Warcraft players down to Khaz Algar, an underground realm split into four zones, and introduce a new playable Earthen Allied Race.

The WoW War Within release date is expected to arrive sometime before the end of 2024, but prior to that, it’s been revealed that the beta test period will begin on Wednesday June 5, 2024.

Blizzard confirmed that it will be inviting “community veterans, press, fansites, friends, and family” to try out the beta during the test period. You can register your interest for a chance to get involved, or you can guarantee access by purchasing or upgrading to the Epic Edition of The War Within. There’s more information about that process here.

If you’re chosen to participate in the beta test, you’ll receive an email inviting you to download the game client. Don’t worry if you don’t receive an invite right away, as more invitations will be sent throughout the beta test period.

