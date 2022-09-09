WoW Dragonflight gets a new Lich King mount, but only through Classic

Here's how WoW Dragonflight players can get a new Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in the MMORPG simply by playing Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The WoW Dragonflight Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount you can only get by playing WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic flying through the clouds
WoW Dragonflight is shaping up to be one of the biggest expansions for World of Warcraft in years. In fact, 2022 is slated to be a year of revival for the Blizzard Entertainment franchise, as both Dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King Classic are each scheduled for a 2022 release.

To celebrate the pair of expansions dropping, developer Blizzard is creating a new Lich King-themed mount, the Frostbrood Proto-Drake, which will be available in retail WoW but only obtainable by playing Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The massive dragon, inspired by the rise of the Lich King, is one of the coolest mounts Blizzard has released in years and looks ripped straight from the icy sky of Northrend.

In order to obtain the mount, players must complete the Death Knight starting zone in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Typically, in order to create a Death Knight, players must have a level 55 character already. However, Blizzard is lifting this restriction to allow players to create just their first Death Knight so they can play through new classic content and grab themselves the fancy mount.

Upon defeating the Death Knight starting area, players will be rewarded the Frostbrood Proto-Drake on their current WoW Shadowlands accounts. With the Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch now live, anybody with a WoW subscription can dive into the Plaguelands and begin serving the Lich King in pursuit of the new Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm.

A reminder to returning WoW players that you can only have one Death Knight per realm so choose your race and name wisely.

If you are looking to play the upcoming WoW Dragonflight, here are all of the best WoW addons for the game.

