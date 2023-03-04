WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 returns to the Forbidden Reach “soon”

As it prepares for the release of WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.7, Blizzard outlines some of the key features coming in the next World of Warcraft content update. The upcoming patch for one of the most popular MMORPGs on PC takes players back to the Forbidden Reach, grants new Orc and Human heritage armour sets, has you learning the language of a new faction, lets more races take up the ways of the Monk, and chases down a missing Tauren Chieftain, and Blizzard says it’s coming soon.

Following the defeat of Raszageth, it’s time to head back to the Forbidden Reach in search of more answers about the origins of the Dracthyr Evokers. You’ll start your adventure at Morqut Village, with four different faction envoys to help out each day and potential rewards including a Buckie battle pet, Dragonriding customisations, and a Noble Bruffalon mount up for grabs.

The Zskera Vault is a randomised treasure room packed with “puzzles, monsters, and mysteries,” and it’s unique to your character with each weekly reset. Along with plenty of gear and goodies, you’ll also be able to find out more about the history of the Dracthyr. To explore the Vault, you’ll need Zskera Vault Keys – you’ll get six of these up front, but will need to find more scattered about the Forbidden Reach, and can be used across alts if needed.

You’ll also find an ‘Unusual Ring’ in the Zskera Vaults, which can be used at Morqut Village to unlock an Onyx Annulet. This can be socketed with up to three Primordial Stones that give you unique bonus effects. You can break down unwanted stones and use them to upgrade others, or purchase new stones from Researcher Imareth in the village.

You’ll also encounter Mega-Storm events during your time in the Forbidden Reach, which will award you with upgraded storm gear for completing them. You’ll also accumulate a resource called Elemental Overflow as you explore, which can be exchanged for additional gear. While you’re there, there’s new Dragonriding races and pet battles to take part in as well.

WoW Dragonflight 10.0.7 also sees the introduction of two new Orc and Human heritage armour sets, and will allow Goblins, Lightforged Draenei, and Worgens to become Monks. You’ll also meet the Winterpelt Furbolg faction – who speak a language no-one can understand, meaning you’ll have to spend time learning their dialect and vocabulary, which can be found in your spellbook.

There’s a missing person hunt happening, too – High Tauren Chieftain Baine Bloodhoof is searching for an old friend who recently travelled to the Ohn’ahran Plains. You’ll have to help him track down the MIA Tauren “with the help of an unlikely ally.” Finally, there are new rewards for the recruit-a-friend program, encouraging you to bring new and returning pals back to Azeroth.

Blizzard says WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 “is coming soon.” We’ll be sure to update you on the release date once we know it – in the meantime, make sure you’re using the best WoW addons for 2023, and check our WoW Dragonflight tier list to see the best classes in the game right now.