WoW Dragonflight patch adjusts raid trinkets and Mythic+ affixes

The latest WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.2 hotfixes include some notable changes to raid trinkets as Blizzard aims to address player feedback for the first Dragonflight raid in the MMORPG. The update also includes fixes for WoW Dragonflight professions, updates to the thundering affix for Mythic+ raiding, and a handful of balance changes in dungeons and raids.

Most notable is probably the changes to raid trinkets. Blizzard says that it is “happy with how trinkets and itemization is working out in Vault of the Incarnates” but that the team “wanted to take the time to address some outliers, some bugs, and some vocal feedback.” Five trinkets are being changed up, as Blizzard says it wanted to adjust these things quickly to avoid player troubles with trading and assigning loot.

Whispering Incarnate Icon’s allied buffs no longer require you to be in a party, while Desperate Invoker’s Codex, Iceblood Deathsnare, and Spiteful Storm all get buffs. Finally, Rumbling Ruby has been adjusted to resolve an issue where its shockwaves weren’t affecting exceptionally large targets.

The Thundering affix for Mythic+ now has new visual indicators, and it should no longer interrupt eating and drinking. As for dungeons and raids generally, the most notable changes are to the Vault of the Incarnates Primal Council and the fight against Advisor Melandrus in the Court of Stars. Both have seen adjustments (to Conductive Mark in the first instance, and Slicing Maelstrom in the second) to help normalise damage and make the encounter feel more fair while still challenging.

There are quite a few fixes to professions, with Alchemy, Enchanting, Herbalism, Jewelcrafting, and Mining all seeing tweaks. Furthermore, you now once again have the option to skip some profession quests if you have already done them on another character by talking to Haephesta.

WoW Dragonflight hotfixes – January 4, 2023

Classes

Paladin: Fixed an issue causing Divine Toll to sometimes cast the incorrect spell.

Rogue: Fixed an issue that caused Grappling Hook to break Stealth when talented into Subterfuge.

Creatures and NPCs

Seltherex in Valdrakken now sells Orboreal Distinguishment (5 Marks of Honor) for 2000 Honor.

Fixed an issue where Notfar the Unbearable did not reward players for defeating him.

Dragonriding

Fixed an error that could sometimes occur when taking off.

Dungeons and Raids

Azure Vaults

Telash Greywing: Fixed an issue where using an immunity on Icy Devastator would cause the next Frost Bomb to happen sooner.

Brakenhide Hollow

Fixed an issue where Gashtooth would cast Marked for Butchery on pets. This should now correctly only target players.

Court of Stars

Advisor Melandrus: Fixed an issue that caused the images of Melandrus to inflict more damage than intended with Slicing Maelstrom. The damage of Slicing Maelstrom is now normalized across all enemies in the encounter and has been adjusted to compensate.

Advisor Melandrus: Increased the unavoidable damage effect of Slicing Maelstrom by 20%.

Advisor Melandrus: Reduced the additional damage of Slicing Maelstrom to players within 7 yards by 30%.

The Nokhud Offensive

Fixed an issue causing Iron Stampede to hit players beside or behind Balakar Khan.

Ruby Life Pools

Hunters’ Wailing Arrow should no longer interrupt Melidrussa Chillworn’s Frost Overload through her absorb shield.

Vault of the Incarnates

The Primal Council: Conductive Mark has some harsh overlaps with other spells. These casts are getting pushed back by 2-3 seconds depending on difficulty to keep an exciting challenge, but one that feels fair and expected for the position of this fight in the raid.

Mythic+

Updated the visual indicators used for the Thundering affix.

Thundering should no longer interrupt eating and drinking.

Halls of Valor: Players teleporting to the Fields of the Eternal Hunt are no longer affected by Quaking.

Odyn: Players pulled by Radiant Tempest are no longer affected by Quaking.

Items and Rewards

Fixed an issue where Blazebinder’s Hoof would not trigger off certain melee attacks.

Raid Trinkets

Desperate Invoker’s Codex

Lowered the amount of self-damage the player takes on-use by 20%.

Fixed an issue where players could gain stacks of Hatred outside of combat.

Iceblood Deathsnare

On-Use damage increased by 30%, damage increased for the on-hit effect by 50%.

Rumbling Ruby

Fixed an issue where the damaging shockwaves weren’t hitting exceptionally large targets.

Spiteful Storm

Damage increased by 15%.

Fixed an issue where certain Raid Bosses could have their Spiteful Storm progress reset during their encounters.

Fixed an issue where Spiteful Storm could stack out of combat.

Whispering Incarnate Icon

Allied buffs no longer require you to be in a Party.

Professions

The option to skip some of the profession quests if you have already done them on another character by talking to Haephesta has been re-enabled.

Alchemy

Potion Cauldron of Power (Quality 3) now correctly has 120 charges instead of 80.

Fleeting Elemental Potions of Power (all qualities) are now Limit 40 (up from 20) and no longer Bind on Pickup. Fleeting Elemental Potions of Ultimate Power remain unchanged.

Enchanting

The Enchanting formulas Illusion: Primal Frost, Air, Fire, and Earth were inadvertently bind on pickup. They have been changed to unbound so they may freely be traded and sold on the auction house.

Herbalism

Mastering the Elements (40) should now correctly increase the amount of Rousing Essence gained from elemental herbs.

Jewelcrafting

Glassware (10) should now correctly reduce the cooldown of Gem Hoard crafts.

Mining

Mastering the Elements (50) should now correctly grant random Rousing Essences upon Overloading. In addition, the amount has been increased from 1 to 2-3 to be closer in value to Herbalism’s equivalent capstone. The tooltip will be corrected in a future patch.

Quests

Fixed an issue where “Aiding the Accord: The Hunt is On” was not always granting quest credit when completing a Grand Hunt.

For past hotfix notes, you can check the WoW hotfixes page.

WoW Dragonflight has already pushed Blizzard’s tumultuous MMO back to relevance, with our WoW Dragonflight review calling it “a step in the right direction” and Twitch streamer Eiya telling PCGamesN that Dragonflight feels “truly free to enjoy it how we want.”

