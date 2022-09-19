Curious about how to tame a Slyvern? WoW Dragonflight introduces a ton of new tameable beasts in the Dragon Isles, but none are as cool as the Slyverns. A member of the Feathermane family, Slyverns appear to be a hybrid of a wyvern and a dragon, with the head of a fox. They offer a stark contrast to some of the adorable new tameable beasts in Dragonflight, such as ducks.

In order to tame a Sylvern in WoW Dragonflight, Hunters are required to obtain the skill Tome of the Hybrid Beast. If you played Hunter during the WoW Legion expansion, it’s possible you’ve already obtained this skill, so make sure to double-check. However, if you do not have the skill already, here is a simple guide to obtaining it in WoW Dragonflight.

How to tame a Slyvern in WoW Dragonflight

To get Tome of the Hybrid Beast and tame a Slyvern in WoW Dragonflight, you must complete the following steps:

Finish the quest A Glorious Campaign.

Finish the quest Breaching the Tomb.

Finish the quest Night of the Wilds , where you will acquire the class mount Trust of a Loyal Wolfhawk .

, where you will acquire the class mount . Head to Trueshot Lodge and speak to Pan the Kind Hand. Purchase Tome of the Hybrid Beast for 1,000 Order Resources.

Tome of the Hybrid Beast binds to your WoW account, so you’re able to share it amongst your alt characters after it binds to you. However, if you haven’t obtained this skill yet, be aware that it will take quite a bit of time, as it requires you to complete the entirety of the WoW Legion campaign, as well as complete your Class Order campaign. That said, it will be well worth it, as Slyverns are one of the coolest tameable beasts for Hunters that Blizzard has released for the class in quite some time.

That concludes our guide on how to tame a Slyvern in WoW Dragonflight.