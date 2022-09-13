WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Frostmoure sword forged IRL

To celebrate the Lich King’s weapon Frostmourne reentering the World of Warcraft spotlight with the launch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic, jeweler Febo of the YouTube channel Avalone Mythic Series decided to recreate the MMORPG’s beloved sword, sparing not a single detail along the way.

The project took more than 700 hours to complete, and the nearly 20-minute video shows off the painstaking process of making every single part of Frostmourne come to life, from its mini-skulls on the bottom of the handle all the way to the massively horned, narrow skull that centers the blade. Using gold and silver, the jeweler was able to make the sword shine and appear as powerful in real life as it does in the gaming series.

The video sports multiple expertly angled views of the blade once completely finished, as well as epic music which builds the excitement to see the final product.

Febo, a jeweler with over ten years of experience under their belt, crafted the sword using the Warcraft 3: Reforged model as a template. This version of the Lich King’s sword has way more black details, making it a much more bold model that stands out as a weapon imbued with necrotic magic.

The jeweler explained why he chose to recreate Frostmourne, “As my first project in this series I chose Frostmourne because I played the games for a very long time.” Despite “everyone hating” Warcraft 3: Reforged, this version of Frostmourne allowed him to create a more detailed version of the blade than in other Warcraft titles where the weapon’s design is more basic.

With Wrath of the Lich King Classic dropping soon, this video builds the already massive amount of hype surrounding the launch of the expansion. If you are looking to get into the popular MMORPG, check out the best WoW addons.