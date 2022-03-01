WWE 2K22 system requirements ask for Steam’s favourite GPU

Good news, wrestling fans: 2K has announced the WWE 2K22 system requirements so you can make sure your gaming PC is ready to rumble. The series isn’t known to be too taxing, and fortunately, it doesn’t look like this will change after skipping WWE 2K21. In fact, many Steam users are already prepared to get in the ring without the need to upgrade.

WWE 2K22 features a new engine, but rigs built within the past half-decade will fare just fine as the games sets a low barrier to entry. Not only will you get away with ten-year-old CPUs and five-year-old graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 that the minimum specs ask for is still the most popular GPU on the Steam hardware survey. Just make sure it’s the 6GB version, as 3GB falls slightly short of the ideal amount of VRAM.

Despite the gap year and some enthusiasm on Reddit, there’s still no sign that the latest entry will pack modern features like ray tracing, Nvidia Reflex, Nvidia DLSS, or AMD FSR. It’s also unclear how WWE 2K22 will perform on Valve’s Steam Deck, as it’s not yet rated.

To run WWE 2K22, you’ll need at least 60GB of storage free, but it shouldn’t matter whether you pop it on the best SSD for gaming or a mechanical hard drive.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-3550

AMD FX 8150 Intel Core i7-4790

AMD FX 8350 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 480

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 VRAM 4GB 6GB Storage 60GB 60GB

