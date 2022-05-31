Xbox Game Pass June games include Assassin’s Creed Origins

The first batch of Xbox Game Pass June games for PC are now confirmed for the first two weeks of next month, including one of the best Assassin’s Creed games and a collection of some of the best ninja games ever made.

The next two weeks kick off a Ubisoft-heavy start for PC Game Pass in June, with two major games from the publisher. The previously announced Assassin’s Creed Origins is the obvious headliner, which Ubisoft teased earlier this week. For Honor: Marching Fire Edition also hits later this week, giving subscribers a taste of Ubisoft’s other Viking game.

Microsoft also says that it has made “improvements” to the Xbox app on PC to allow users to find and install Ubisoft Connect games more easily. The non-Ubisoft games are not to be sniffed at, either, as the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection arrives on June 2 – which includes the entire trilogy. However, as usual, all this goodness comes at a cost – Greedfall, Limbo, and more will leave Game Pass on June 15.

Here are all the games coming to Game Pass in June so far:

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition – June 1

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – June 2

Assassin’s Creed Origins – June 7

Chorus – June 7

Disc Room – June 7

Spacelines from the Far Out – June 7

And here are the games leaving Game Pass on June 15:

Darkest Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Greedfall

Limbo

Worms Rumble

Hopefully, the good Dark Alliance game will join Game Pass instead.

