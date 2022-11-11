The Xbox One S and PS3 look great as water cooled gaming PCs

A gaming PC modder has turned some older generation consoles into custom rigs. Repurposing PlayStation 3 and Xbox One S shells, they’ve managed to build two serviceable rigs, complete with RGB lighting and Alphacool water cooling.

Taking inspiration from the best gaming PC designs, Reddit user Draelren adorns each custom system with stylish neon lighting. Both consoles-turned-PCs are built with perspex covers so you can see the inner workings while playing PC exclusives like World of Warcraft, Baldur’s Gate 3, or Guild Wars 2.

The user says the PS3 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU, while the Xbox One has a 4700G. There’s no mention of whether they use a dedicated Nvidia or AMD graphics card, so they’re likely reliant on the integrated GPUs within each processor. Each also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

It’s hard to know whether Draelren was intentionally making a statement about the console wars, or whether they just happened to have some unused ones lying around that needed new purpose. The aforementioned water cooling system is a neat touch, and it’s nice to see old hardware being recycled, something which many will find important during these times.

We’ve seen some fabulous custom gaming PC builds in the past, from the one built into a wooden case to one that utilises the Fallout 4 PipBoy case. While gamers are often at each other’s throats when it comes to the systems they use, it’s interesting that one person is trying to bring PCs and consoles together. Whether or not the integrated GPUs can keep up with the consoles they’ve replaced is another question, however.