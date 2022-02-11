XCOM 2 and War of the Chosen are free to play this weekend

If you’re wondering how to spend a couple hundred hours of free time this weekend, we have a great option for you: XCOM 2 and its massive expansion War of the Chosen are both free to play on Steam through February 14. You can get both the base strategy game and the expansion on deep discount if you decide you want to keep playing for the long haul, too.

XCOM 2 is high on our list of the best PC strategy games, and if you haven’t had a chance to try it yet, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to find out what all the fuss has been about. It’s huge, expanding on the original XCOM reboot in almost every way, and adding a bunch of new ideas that work phenomenally well.

It’s expanded even further with the War of the Chosen DLC, which adds in a new bonds system for soldiers (similar in spirit to the system in Fire Emblem), a bigger cast of voiced characters for the story, and some tough-as-nails bosses called the Chosen who each have unique powers and abilities to push your squads to their limits.

If it turns out you like your first taste of XCOM 2, now is the time to buy. The base game is a whopping 94% off, putting it at $3.60 / £2.10. That’s the lowest it’s ever been on Steam. The War of the Chosen is also on sale for its lowest price ever at 75% off, making it $9.99 / £8.74. Those sale prices last until February 24.